‘The Artist’ wins five from St. Louis critics

After submitting nominees last week, the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association has picked “The Artist” as this year’s Best Picture winner. Michel Hazanavicius won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Rooney Mara was singled out for her lead actress performance in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist” (Runner-up: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”)

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants” (Runner-up: Ryan Gosling, “Drive”)

Best Actress: Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Runner-up: TIE – Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady” and Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”)

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive” (Runner-up: Alan Rickman, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”)

Best Supporting Actress: Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist” (Runner-up: TIE – Octavia Spencer, “The Help” and Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants” (Runner-up: “Moneyball”)

Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “50/50”)

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”)

Best Music: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “Drive”)

Best Visual Effects: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (Runner-up: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”)

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin” (Runner-up: “Rango”)

Best Documentary: “Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey” (Runner-up: “Tabloid”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “13 Assassins” (Runner-up “Winter in Wartime”)

Best Art House or Festival Film: “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (Runner-up: “Win Win”)

Best Comedy: “Bridesmaids” (Runner-up: “Midnight in Paris”)

Best Scene: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” – opening credits (Runner-up: “The Artist” – dance scene finale)

