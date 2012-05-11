‘The Avengers’ director Joss Whedon is a contemporary pop mythologist

Joss Whedon”s “The Avengers” was released in U.S. theaters last weekend and is already breaking records, having usurped the all-time opening weekend crown held by “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” with $700 million worldwide already in the bank. Many predicted the final culmination of the seeds Marvel has been planting the past four years would be a success, but few foresaw the magnitude of the appeal.
Of course, Whedon has had a loyal cult following for years, but “The Avengers” in particular seems to have tapped into something audiences have been craving in their summer blockbuster fare. If we look at the films of a similar ilk that have enjoyed this level of success, they are often expansive visually and strike at one or two simple but resonant archetypal themes. Joss infuses the film with the addition of an infectious sense of humor.
Actor Clark Gregg described Whedon”s work as contemporary pop mythology at the Los Angeles press conference for the film and that feels like a remarkably apt description. I”d been late to board the Whedonverse shuttle; “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was in its seventh season when I was introduced to an episode in a cinema criticism class in film school. My brilliant, eccentric professor is one of the few people left to hold a PhD in cinema theory and one of the many who had an unremitted appreciation for the satiric stylings of Whedon”s small-screen creations.
I sat in that musky, darkened classroom as the credits rolled on “Hush” (a genius bit of television) and realized that my impending $80,000 of college dept was worth every penny. I proceeded to devour the remainder of his film and television hours like a demon who has slept for three thousand years only to rise ravenous for the flesh of man and beast. So…
It was strange that it had taken me so long to discover Whedon”s work. I”d grown up watching his father”s seminal children”s television series “The Electric Company,” enjoyed riduculo-horror such as “Slumber Party Massacre” (featuring an Elvis impersonator with a drill on the end of his guitar) in my youth and am a self-professed lover of fantasy, sci-fi and the theatre of the absurd.
The tone and essence of Whedon”s work is uniquely suited to my media palate. Tom Whedon had tested out the bits he penned for “The Electric Company” on his young son and in thinking on it, the influence of that early creative exposure can certainly be seen in the younger Whedon”s work. There was a unique energetic current present in “The Electric Company” that is reminiscent of both Joss Whedon”s adolescent and adult-themed endeavors. It has an edge to it that speaks to immediate cultural trends even as it taps into something universal. It”s hip, zany, colorful, campy and sharp.
Whedon has an ability to capture satire without devolving into nihilism; there is ever, even in the face of an apocalypse (or 20), an undercurrent of optimism in his work, a spark of hope that we can rise above even our seemingly insurmountable limitations and create a better version of ourselves, and in so doing, a better world. And yet he is unafraid to commit to the stakes of given circumstances. As we know, people die in the Whedonverse… they also come back to life, though.
I believe satiric camp is the souffle of cinematic tonality. So gorgeous to behold when done correctly and yet so easily deflated and left as little more than a wilted unappetizing mess. There are very few artists who can truly capture the essence of satire on a repeat basis. I believe I have mentioned previously that one of my favorite satiric films is the heartbreaking and hilarious Oscar-winning war film “No Man’s Land.”
But in terms of Western pop culture there are two men that have, in the body of their respective careers, for me, consistently reflected the times in a fantastical setting filled with deliciously outlandish and yet spot-on wry humor: Paul Verhoeven (Note the “All Out Nuclear War!” Commercials in “Robocop”) and Joss Whedon.
Naturally, I would not classify “The Avengers” as satiric camp, but it does have a self-aware quality that feels in line with Whedon”s catalogue of work. It”s not self-referential in the way that “The Cabin in the Woods” is, but the addition of Agent Coulson as the enthused and utterly likable Captain America fanboy speaks to a meta commentary about the place that the Marvel universe holds in Whedon”s life, and it’s reflective of the directors own standing in the cultural lexicon.
A fanboy-turned-geek-culture-icon, Whedon is, for many, inherently a part of the story of “The Avengers.” He grew up a comic book enthusiast, has written comics himself and has a definitive grasp on the ways in which comics can extend the life of television and films as well as the reverse. He continued the “Buffy,” “Angel,” and “Firefly” storylines within the framework of several comic book series, which then took on a life of their own.
More than that he is “current” in the sense that he understands just how interactive contemporary media is, and he brings that awareness into his construction of “The Avengers.” It”s a conversation as much as it is an offering. He is riffing with his audience, the material and himself. And yet, none of it negates the pure, undiluted, summer action film entertainment value of the piece.
In the letter to his fans that Whedon released on the website devoted to all things Joss: Whedoneque, the tireless creator took a moment to acknowledge his gratitude for those who had been with him for the long haul. In addition to the letter”s grace and humility, it displays a sense of pragmatic priorities that defies the nearly overwhelming tide of flash, celebrity and wealth obsession that permeates the very air space of Los Angeles. There are few who could stay centered in the midst of a hailstorm of such box office blockbustery. Whedon, it seems, is equipped. Myself? I”d be up a tree with the truffles he mentions.
“A lot of stories have come out about my ‘dark years”, and how I’m ‘unrecognized,”” Whedon wrote of the press corps response to the “Avengers” phenomenon. “I love these stories, because they make me seem super-important, but I have never felt the darkness (and I’m ALL about my darkness) that they described. Because I have so much. I have people, in my life, on his site, in places I’ve yet to discover, that always made me feel the truth of success: an artist and an audience communicating. Communicating to the point of collaborating.”
Sam Jackson”s Nick Fury informs us in the film that “the world has changed.” And it has. The world of content creation has also been drastically altered over the past decade or so. We become more and more a part of the design as viewers. The lines have blurred as our feedback and relationship with the puppet masters of our contemporary pop mythology become increasingly intimate and intertwined. “The Cabin in the Woods” is very much concerned with this idea. There are advantages and drawbacks to how things have evolved along these lines, but that is the subject for another article.
What has not changed over the millennia is the human desire to understand itself via fable, allegory and parable – nor the yearning to be entertained. Our campfires now include stadium seating and parking validation but the dialectical nature of the relationship between viewer and creator has, in a sense, brought us that much closer to our roots, and this is something that Whedon – as demonstrated by his letter – has always inherently grasped and utilized in his work.
Loki himself (the jealous, acquisitive and ultimately tragically wounded villain of the “The Avengers”), Tom Hiddleston, wrote a defense of comic book films in The Guardian, which highlighted the role the genre plays as an expression of our collective consciousness:
“In our increasingly secular society, with so many disparate gods and different faiths, superhero films present a unique canvas upon which our shared hopes, dreams and apocalyptic nightmares can be projected and played out. It sounds cliched, but superheroes can be lonely, vain, arrogant and proud. Often they overcome these human frailties for the greater good. The possibility of redemption is right around the corner, but we have to earn it.”
Loki has been one of the more nuanced and fascinating antagonists in recent event film history and a large portion of the success of the character is due to Hiddleston”s performance. Some part of us still hopes that he too may be redeemed, that he may let go of the heartbreak and no longer allow the damage he has experienced to corrode his soul.
The themes in “The Avengers” are simple, perhaps, but they are no less rich for their accessibility. The film looks at the way in which our flaws (Stark and Thor”s hubris, Banner”s rage, Romanoff”s trained penchant for calculation) are also our greatest assets. Ultimately, it proposes balance, equity between one”s strengths and weaknesses, an accord between control and the surrender of it (Hulk), and in the assembling itself is an illustration of the power that true respect for the needs of the individual as harmonized with the strength of community can wield.
I think I respond to Whedon because as an artist he is able to capture what I would so dearly love to: symmetry. Sometimes it feels like he is playing in paradox. He certainly relishes in mucking about in established archetypes. The ditzy cheerleader also being the vamp slaying savior of the world doesn”t feel as groundbreaking today as it truly was when Whedon unleashed his new vision of teenage girldom onto the world with “Buffy.” But what is important to remember is that he does not stop at the gimmick. He may use it as a gateway to unleash something ancient in a new form, but he will always take it in directions that are inspired, unpredictable and ultimately emotionally evocative. His is the blending of the mythic and the mundane; nothing of the human experience is lost.
Grandiose themes need a bit of salt to flavor and ground them. Now, I know some will shirk from the comparison so let me be clear, this is not a direct likening, but Whedon has a great love of Shakespeare. Shakespeare was a writer who mastered elevating the commonplace to the extraordinary realms and giving the sublime the dirt it needs to locate it on Earth. He understood that we need myths as much as we need sex, good wine, laughter and the occasional free expression of our inner, primal animal. As did Stan Lee. As does Joss Whedon.
The final two questions in the Joss Whedon Q&A session from The Guardian encapsulate the thematic undertones of his work in far simpler, clearer terms that I could ever hope to:
Q: Tell us a joke.
A: Your life has meaning.
Q: Tell us a secret.
A: Your life has meaning.
Forgive my foray into the waters of the fangirl rant. When it comes to Whedon”s work I will confess I do earn the title. For those who are of a similar mindset, I invite you to tune in and listen to Drew McWeeny and Scott Weinberg on #thebuffyproject, eight one-hour podcasts that delve into the depths of “Buffy,” and all that that implies.
For year-round entertainment news and commentary follow @JRothC on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I think you mean “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II,” not “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Part II.”
Right you are! Corrected. I’m a pretty big Potter person as well. Half Blood Prince may be my favorite of the books (not the movies) so perhaps I was subconsciously willing it to be the most successful film.
I truly wish I’d seen the film you did, but for me, The Avengers was an overlong, overly indulgent, and indeed, lazily crafted piece of Hollywood marketing that offers us nothing new, nothing fresh, and something only occasionally funny, entertaining, or emotionally involving. The film flirts with ideas and character development, but leaves the strings loose and untied in a pile of one-liners or short-lived moments of epiphany (Loki’s “Kneel” speech being a prime example of something fascinating that is abandoned for some whiz-bang actions and whip-smart snark).
I don’t get it. I felt no stamp of a particular voice behind this. I’m not familiar with Whedon’s other work, but hearing his praise from others was hoping that he could elevate this material to something more than a money-grabber visual-overload. And, well, he didn’t.
I couldn’t agree with you more. The film had the most disposable story, and I feel people are giving it a pass because it’s hidden by a parade of one-liners and bloated action. And the action sequences aren’t even remotely creative – there is plenty of stuff in the Transformers films that is more visually impressive than this.
It’s sad that Joss Whedon gets glowing praise for pulling of an fairly coherent Michael Bay film.
You guys both nailed every problem I had with the film. I called it “Michael Bay-lite” today with a friend of mine. I think in the years to come, Avengers may undergo a serious critical backlash.
Great article. I am truly a Whedon fan after The Avengers, but I haven’t really experienced his other work, except the excellent Cabin in the Woods. I honestly have never made it past the first 30 minutes of the Firefly pilot (I’ve tried twice) without turning it off and wondering what I’m missing because it seems terrible. I’m usually the demographic for something like that but I can’t seem to get into it. Whedon’s last two films make me want to try a third time, though. Any advice?
The firefly pilot is long… and in my opinion, the worst episode of the series. Just power through it to get to the better stuff. Or, just skip it. The network decided not to air the pilot, so Whedon had to include some “set up” material in the 2nd episode too… because that was technically the first episode that aired on TV.
As I big Buffy and Angel fan, I went into Firefly with high hopes, especially since it had such a cult following. I couldn’t get into it. The “cowboys in space” stuff made no sense to me. We can migrate to the stars, but we took horses and talk like it’s 1870 not 2170? Huh?
My trouble with it came up in a conversation with a reader and he told me that it took about halfway through to get really good and encouraged me to stick with it. He said that if I finished the series and didn’t like it, he’d buy my copy for what I’d paid and donate it to his library.
It was still very uneven until I hit the hat trick of Out of Gas, Ariel, and War Stories which dumped the cowpoke drivel (Shindig? Really?) and hit the hard sci-fi stuff about the ‘verse the show was set in. I believe that if Whedon had put these episodes up front within the first five episodes instead of having them as #8-10, the show may’ve done better. If they’d set up the framework better right off, then the fluffy episodes (e.g. Kaylee gets a dress! Jayne is a town’s hero!) would’ve been fun standalones. It’s always taken him about a dozen episodes to get his shows to stop wobbling (e.g. 2nd season of Buffy; Cordy getting the powers in Angel; the back halves of both Dollhouse seasons), but he simply ran out of time with Firefly.
I’m rewatching Firefly on Blu-ray, grabbing an episode here and there when it’s too late for a feature and the early episodes are still lumpy by my lights. If I were to recommend an order to get to the good stuff quickly, it’d be:
#2 – “The Train Job” – As mentioned, it was a 2nd pilot, so it gets you up to speed fast.
#3 – “Bushwhacked” – Introduces the Reavers.
#8 – “Out of Gas” – Shows how the crew got together in a nifty triple-timeline structure.
#9 – “Ariel” – The hardest sci-fi episode and the best glimpse into River Tam’s situation until the movie.
#10 – “War Stories” – Another kickass show.
#11 -“Trash” – Hendricks returns. She’s great.
#12 – “The Message” – Very emotional episode.
#14 – “Objects in Space” – Whedon has said that if he were forced to pick one piece of work to represent his body of work, he would pick this episode. Whoa.
I think that most of the important beats are covered in this order and you can pick up the rest afterwards to get the rest. Shindig, Safe, Jaynestown, and Heart of Gold are the weakest for me because they’re the most Western. Give it a shot.
Aw, crud. Somehow in my copying over to here, I lost #6 – Our Mrs. Reynolds – with a pre-Mad Men Christina Hendricks as a woman with a secret. When she got famous on Mad Men, I was like, “Hey, that’s the babe from Firefly.”
That’s interesting DEFREF. Even though you didn’t care for the first few episodes, you stuck with it and found the “sweet spot” of episodes. I guess the reader turned out to be right. So much so, that you ended up buying the blu-ray.
Thank you and DEFREF has made some great suggestions. I actually really enjoy firefly as a series but I’d have to say my favorite episodes are Our Mrs. Reynolds and Out Of Gas. However, I’d suggest making your way through it because Serenity will really pay off if and when you do! Many Thanks!
Roth
A great read, Roth! I watched Buffy as it aired, back when I was in junior high/high school… I’m about to sound old, but “kids these days” don’t understand how revolutionary Buffy was at the time it aired. That sort of female-led show just didn’t exist. My sister and I were practically salivating waiting for every episode! Joss truly changed things. Heck, just look at the difference in Black Widow between Iron Man 2 and Avengers! Dude knows what he’s doing. I hope the Avengers success gives him free reign to keep doing it!
I am dying to see what he does next and taking bets with my friends. I say it’s going to be a blockbuster Midsummer Night’s Dream in space.
Great article. Whedon’s work has meant a Lot to me since high school, glad to see all the recognition he’s finally getting.
Thank you!
Great article, and it does make really happy that Joss is getting this well earned exposure and mass appreciation. I knew I was going to be a lifelong Whedonite the very first time I saw the season 5 Buffy episode, “The Body”. Of course I was a huge fan beforehand, but that episode cemented it for me. I don’t think there’s a better hour of television and even few movies that encapsulates family, the friends who are a part of our family or the quiet devastation of death and how life goes on when we expect it to stop right in it’s tracks while we’re still reeling.
Anyways, once again lovely piece. Thanks so much for this.
The body is one of my favorites. I’d have to say the stand outs (overall) for me are The Body and Hush and I love the musical episode (particularly given how fresh it was at that time). But there are so many moments throughout the series that are powerful.