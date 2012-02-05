‘The Avengers’ finally assemble in new Super Bowl TV spot

Have you been waiting to finally See Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America on the battlefield together? Well, thanks to the new Super Bowl TV Spot for “The Avengers” you finally get your chance.

Marvel Studios actually released a longer, 1 minute cut online and it includes your first look of a raging Hulk taking out some alien airships in the sky. It’s impressive stuff even if we’re worried about how dorky Captain America’s “new” helmet looks (yikes). Needless to say, it should easily increase anticipation for one of the more anticipated films of 2012.

We give it an A-. What do you think? Share your thoughts below and grade the spot too.

“The Avengers” debuts in IMAX 3D and Real 3D on May 4.