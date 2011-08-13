‘The Avengers’ prepare to take over Cleveland

08.13.11

“The Avengers” are ready to assemble in Cleveland.

The Ohio burg will be visited by the Marvel heroes, who are supposedly arriving Monday. Those heroes are, of course: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Hot in Cleveland indeed!

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the currently-in-construction set is located at East 9th Street between Euclid and Prospect Avenues, where fake rubble (Cleveland rocks!) and crushed cars indicate that a large-scale action sequence will be filmed there, although the studio is mum about the contents of the shoot (in which Cleveland is standing in for New York City). Will Loki be unleashing mischief on the streets of the city?

The location shoot is scheduled to last from August 15 to the 24.

Local news station WEWS even has some footage of Clevelanders taking time out of their work day to watch the set being built (SPOILER ALERT: There are no good spoilers in the video).

Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly”) is directing from his own script.

“The Avengers” opens nationwide May 4, 2012. In the meantime, you can go see “Captain America: The First Avenger” again.

