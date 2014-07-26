The ‘Avengers’ reassemble before their Comic-Con panel

#Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Captain Marvel #Avengers: Age Of Ultron #Comic-Con
07.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

SAN DIEGO – If anyone had any fear the Avengers might not reassemble at Comic-Con this year, you can breathe easy. The whole gang is here. 

The cast are expected to grace the stage of the famed Hall H during Marvel's panel later this evening, but they made an unexpected appearance on the convention floor for a photo opp with fans. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) didn't make the shot, but Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver), Elisabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Paul Bettany (Vision) did. Plus, they were joined by former S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues Clark Gregg (Agent Coulsen) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Maybe this means Coulsen might return to the big screen?

Marvel Studios also released a new image from “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” featuring Downey and Ruffalo. It's not mind-blowing, but, hey, it's Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

Look for more “Avengers” and Marvel coverage later today and tonight on HitFix.

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Captain Marvel#Avengers: Age Of Ultron#Comic-Con
TAGSAaron TaylorJohnsonavengers: age of ultronCaptain MarvelCHRIS EVANSCHRIS HEMSWORTHCLARK GREGGcomic conCOMIC-CON 2014ELIZABETH OLSENJEREMY RENNERMARK RUFFALOPAUL BETTANYSamuel L. Jackson

