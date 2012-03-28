‘The Avengers’ to close the Tribeca Film Festival

Attention New Yorkers — The Avengers are assembling in your city.

The Joss Whedon-directed film was chosen to close the fest’s 11th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 28 at the Tribeca BMCC PAC.

Fest attendees will get to see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) face down the evil Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien cronies. Members of the cast will attend, along with Whedon.

The screening will be a way for Marvel superheroes to give back to the community, inviting everyday heroes from police agencies, fire departments, first responders and the military to the screening. They’ll get to see the film and meet the starry cast.

“We are proud that Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’ is the closing film of this year”s Tribeca Film Festival and we are excited to welcome local heroes to the screening as special guests.” Marvel Studios” Kevin Feige in a release. “We all know and love our iconic Super Heroes, but when it really counts, it’s our real-life heroes who save the world every day by making it a better place for all of us.”



“Marvel”s The Avengers is an exciting ride that absolutely transports audiences,” added fest co-founder Jane Rosenthal. “It is the perfect way to end our 11th Festival.”

Whedon humorously added, “Showing at Tribeca is both an honor and a double homecoming for me, who grew up in Manhattan, and for the movie, which wrapped production there. I”m thoroughly psyched to be closing the festival with our intimate little think-piece.”

This year’s Tribeca lineup includes films starring Jason Segel, Abbie Cornish and James Franco.

“The Avengers” opens in 3D and 2D nationwide on May 4.