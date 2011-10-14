‘The Avengers’ trailer breaks iTunes download records

10.14.11

Congratulations, you’re the 10,000,001th person to download the new trailer for “The Avengers.”

Driven by an all-star superhero team featuring Marvel heroes such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the trailer broke records after being released online on Tuesday morning. 

The action-packed clip was downloaded over 10 million times (That’s roughly the population of of Michigan or Georgia. You’re next, Illinois!) in its first 24 hours on iTunes Movie Trailers, thereby breaking the http://www.hitfix.com/blogs/motion-captured/posts/watch-robert-downey-jr-chris-evans-and-more-finally-assemble-for-the-avengers-trailer for the most-viewed trailer in the site’s history.

The film, directed by Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Serenity”) also features Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) teaming up against Thor’s main nemesis, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

“The Avengers” opens nationwide May 4, 2012.

