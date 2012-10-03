‘The Avengers’ triumph over Batman on Blu-ray sales chart

Shocking as it may sound, Marvel’s “The Avengers” scored a No. 1 debut on the home-entertainment charts this week.
After grossing more than $1.5 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, the Joss Whedon superhero blockbuster logged a massive tally in its first week on DVD/Blu-ray, selling 34 times more copies than the No. 2 title on the list, Warner Bros.’ animated Batman movie “The Dark Knight Returns – Part 1.”
Not only that, but the excitement surrounding “The Avengers'” home-entertainment launch resulted in a chart resurgence for a slew of other Marvel titles including “Thor” (No. 8), “Captain America: The First Avenger” (No. 13), “Iron Man 2” (No. 14), “The Incredible Hulk” (No. 19) and “Iron Man” (No. 23). Talk about teamwork.
According to Nielsen VideoScan (via Home Media Magazine), 72% of “The Avengers”‘ disc sales came from the Blu-ray format – a percentage that amounts to “a record high for a new-release theatrical on disc in which both DVD and Blu-ray formats were equally available” – with the 3D Blu-ray combo pack edition accounting for 23% of total sales.
Wow this. Article is a little misleading.
How so?
Misleading in that, while The Avengers obviously “triumphed over Batman” it was an animated Batman film that most people, outside of comic book/Batman fans, probably don’t know even exists. Just because The Dark Knight Returns is a seminal mini-series of comics doesn’t mean most people know, or possibly even care.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the film turned out, but this is hardly the “triumph” it would be if The Avengers and The Dark Knight RISES had been released the same week.
FWIW, I enjoyed The Avengers a hell of a lot more than “Rises,” as Rises turned out be (for me) one of the most disappointing movies I’ve ever seen. I suspect The Avengers will sell better than Rises, but obviously both films will do huge business on DVD/Blu.
The title of this article could have been “Mike Tyson able to beat up 6 year old”. For a direct to video animated movie that probably had a budget less than what the Avengers spent on craft services, number 2 is pretty respectable.
To set the record straight – it was meant as a fun title, not as a put-down of “The Dark Knight Returns.”
Doesn’t matter. Avengers was so much better than Batman.