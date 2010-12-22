‘The Avengers’ will assemble in New Mexico

Tax incentives are a powerful thing in Hollywood and for the second time in two years, Marvel Studios is jumping on the New Mexico bandwagon. Gov. Bill Richardson and Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D’Esposito announced that the studio’s potential blockbuster “The Avengers” will shoot predominantly in New Mexico which which is significant for the state’s economy because it’s the largest production the Disney division has every produced.

In a prepared statement, Richardson sad, “In addition to being our biggest production to date, ‘The Avengers’ will be the most technologically advanced and will provide cutting-edge training opportunities for our crew. I’m announcing this as a Christmas present of sorts to the people of New Mexico. This is a perfect example of the incredible job creation, economic impact and global visibility this industry has brought our state over the past eight years, and of the need to keep it moving forward.”

Filming will begin this April and end in September. The two companies also revealed the production will use the available stages at Albuquerque Studios for the better part of a year as well as additional location work in different areas of the state. Parts of the film will also be shot in New York and Michigan.

D’Esposito was quoted as saying, “We are incredibly excited to be returning to New Mexico with ‘The Avengers.’ We had a terrific experience shooting portions of ‘Thor’ in the Land of Enchantment and we are looking forward to making New Mexico even more of a home on our next production. ‘The Avengers’ is our biggest film to date and New Mexico is the right place for us to shoot the film.”

Written and directed by Joss Whedon, “The Avengers” will feature an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Clark Gregg and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

Besides “Thor,” other productions that have shot in New Mexico include “Terminator: Salvation,” “No Country for Old Men” and the upcoming Universal Studios’ releases “Paul” and “Cowboys and Aliens.” The first two “Iron Man” movies were filmed predominantly in Los Angeles. “Captain America: The First Avenger” lensed in the U.K.

“The Avengers” is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2012.