‘The Bachelor’ announces the newest man of (dis)honor

Another “Bachelorette” reject will get a second chance this January. Sean Lowe, the guy “Bachelorette” Emily Maynard dubbed the “perfect man” before kicking him to the curb, will be the new star of “The Bachelor” when the show returns for its 17th season next year. If you’re wondering what kind of crazy he’s up against, you can meet the new bachelorettes online, too.

Lowe, 28, a Dallas businessman and entrepreneur, pranked Emily on his hometown date, fooling her into initially thinking he still lived at home with his parents (maybe he’s not so “perfect” after all). Having fallen in love on “The Bachelorette,” Lowe is confident that he will find his soul mate and a lasting relationship this time on “The Bachelor.” Hey, there’s always a first!

A life-long Texan, he holds Southern values close to his heart — he wants to propose once, be married once and live a faithful family life, like his parents, who have had a loving 35-year union. Apparently he thinks this can be accomplished on a reality TV show.

Lowe wants to be the patriarch of a family that is centered on faith, love and laughter. He is eager to be a supportive husband who will encourage his wife to chase her dreams, as well as be someone whom she can rely on to help her through good and bad times. He is looking for his best friend and also wants a big family. He would love to adopt a child, as well as have some of his own.

His close-knit family includes a sister, Shay, who was introduced to her husband by Sean. The two men were best friends on their college football team. Shay and her husband have two children, whom Sean adores.

The 6″3” bachelor went to Kansas State on a full football scholarship and, as a linebacker, was part of the 2003 Big 12 Conference Championship Team. Sean also received a degree in social science. Although he started off his career in finance, he followed in his father”s footsteps in the insurance industry before committing to his new enterprise, owning and running an upscale, custom furniture business.

Sean has varied hobbies and interests, including camping, wakeboarding, dancing, outdoor activities, attending concerts and doing just about anything with his two dogs, Lola and Ellie.