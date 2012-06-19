The Band Perry hits the studio for sophomore set out later this year

06.19.12 6 years ago

The Band Perry, who is working with producer Rick Rubin for its sophomore set, will release the first single from the new album in early fall. The album is expected to drop before the end of the year.

The group”s first self-titled album has been certified platinum and  spawned several hits, including the trio”s breakthrough hit, “If I Die Young.”

Rubin has proved a “masterful mentor,”  Kimberly Perry told Billboard.com, adding that he”d helped calm their sophomore jitters. “Now we”re feeling really, really excited about everything.”

The band, who was nominated for a Grammy for best new artist, is on the road with Brad Paisley but is jumping back into the studio whenever possible this summer. The three siblings are about halfway finished with recording.

Fans can expect an evolution from the first album says Reid Perry. “We call our sound a modern throwback,” he says. “We”ve taken the second album to more of a live feeling; we are a band, and where we”re at right now with this second album feels like a band, which we”re pleased about.”

Kimberly Reid continues, “Our melody has grown up so much, mostly our delivery an the melody that we hear in our heads and in our hearts. Everybody we keep playing the rough mixes for is like, ‘It sounds like you guys are standing on this really cool edge,” so that”s exciting.”

Most of the material focuses around family, friends, and the experiences the trio has been through in the last few years.

