The Beatles and Kraftwerk to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Grammy Recording Academy today revealed its 2014 Special Merit Award recipients . The Beatles, Kraftwerk, the Isley Brothers, Kris Kristofferson, Zydeco artist Clifton Chenier, Mexican singer Armando Manzanero and violinist Maud Powell will each be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“This astoundingly unique and gifted group have created some of the most distinguished and influential work in our musical history,” said Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “Their legacies are timeless and legendary, and their creativity will continue to influence and inspire future generations.”

The Special Merit Awards take place at an invite-only ceremony on Jan. 25, the night before the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. The honorees will be named during the official awards telecast, which airs live on CBS on Jan. 26.

Also acknowledged at the Special Merit Awards will be Trustees Award recipients — which recognizes notable contributions in recording outside performance — including composer Ennio Morricone, rock photographer Jim Marshall and FAME Studios owner Rick Hall. Technical Grammy Awards will go to Emile Berliner, the inventor of the gramophone, and Lexicon.

