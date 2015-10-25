Hollywood is pumping out another cartoon-turned-feature film — “The Peanuts Movie” (Nov. 6) — which inspired us to look at the big screen track record for adapting kid stuff to movie form. As you might expect, it's a mixed bag. Here's our list of best and worst.
The Best and Worst Movies that Ransacked Our Childhoods
Liane Bonin Starr 10.25.15 3 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
Aaron Williams 08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Corbin Reiff 08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With