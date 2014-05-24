13 best non-superhero characters in superhero movies

#Spiderman #Iron Man #Superman #Batman
05.24.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

Sure, every great superhero movie needs a great superhero first and foremost. But what would Superman be without Lois Lane? Or Batman without Alfred? Likewise, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and the rest of the bigscreen crimefighters all need regular folks' help from time to time — whether its help fighting the villain or delivering the punchline. With that in mind, HitFix presents the best non-superhero characters in superhero movies of all-time.

Check out our favorites below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? Who's missing from our list?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman#Iron Man#Superman#Batman
TAGSBatmanCommissioner GordonIron Manlois laneLucius FoxPepper PottsSPIDERMANsuperheroessupermanTHE AVENGERSThe best nonsuperhero characters in superhero moviesthe dark knightVicki Vale

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP