13 best non-superhero characters in superhero movies

Sure, every great superhero movie needs a great superhero first and foremost. But what would Superman be without Lois Lane? Or Batman without Alfred? Likewise, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and the rest of the bigscreen crimefighters all need regular folks' help from time to time — whether its help fighting the villain or delivering the punchline. With that in mind, HitFix presents the best non-superhero characters in superhero movies of all-time.
Check out our favorites below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? Who's missing from our list?
Hayley Atwell’s Agent Peggy Carter absolutely belongs on this list.
agreed.
Stan Lee should be on this list.
Maybe you guys should just retitle this thing “The Best Non-Superhero characters from the Dark Knight trilogy”
Sarcasm aside, there a few good choices but some that have my scratching my head as to what you see in them. Here are a few that I would add to the list.
Lois Lane (Man of Steel): While I still feel they could’ve gotten someone else besides Amy Adams to plays Lois, I did like the different spin they put on the character.
Sam Witwicky (Transformers 2007): a.k.a ladiesman217. Yes the movies were far from perfect storywise but I always found LeBeouf’s character and his relationship with Optimus Prime one of the strengths of the movie.
Betty Ross (Hulk 2003): Yes, I’m one of those guys who prefer Ang Lee’s take on the green guy to whatever that film was that came out in 2008. Jennifer Connelly I thought brought a lot of depth to a vulnerable character who is not just a love interest but also someone who often finds herself as the only thing standing between the Hulk and total destruction.
A. “Peevy” Peabody (The Rocketeer): I’m not sure if I can find a movie with Alan Arkin in it that I don’t like. Arkin is not only Cliff Secord’s confidant but also someone who bails him out of trouble including one small fix that pays off in big way later in the film.
Officer Anne Lewis (Robocop 1987): Does Robocop qualify as a superhero movie? In my book it does and while Peter Weller pulls off an awesome performance, Nancy Weller’s Officer Lewis is just an enjoyable as the tomboyish cop who helps Officer Murphy find the humanity still in him that his employers had worked so hard to destroy.
Don’t agree with all of them. I downright hate your last few choices. But I’m so glad to see Darcy on the list because I’m glad to know I’m not the only one that thinks she’s funny.
And I agree with Mike. Peggy Carter deserves a prominent spot on this list.
As many problems as I have with the latest Spider-Man franchise, the best thing about them is Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy. I think she deserves a spot on this list as well. Certainly above Aunt May.
Great list. Love the choices, as well as the variety of franchises and character types.
I think you should mention Cliff Robertson’s Uncle Ben from the original SPIDER-MAN trilogy. Sam Raimi and him brought the character to the big screen so well, and his message that “with great power comes great responsibility” is what drives the entire series.
R2D2!
Start working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do…….
[www.bay91.com]
Where’s Chris Walken’ s Max Schreck?
my guess is they counted him as a villain, and that’s why they didn’t include him.
Stanley Tucci was fantastic in Captain America.
I’d take out Vickie Vale and add in Howard Stark from “Captain America”.
Darcy sucks. She’s supposed to be the “comedian”. She’s as useful as the two robots in Dark of the Moon.
Stan Lee should be here instead.