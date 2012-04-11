The Bigger Picture: Does Eszterhas versus Mel Gibson benefit anyone?

When you write about entertainment all day every day, you tend to get caught up in minutiae, and it leads to editorial decisions I would call questionable. When you’re writing breathless headlines about Pez dispensers, you may be working too hard to find relevance in the irrelevant. Getting hung up on the micro often prevents us from focusing on the macro, but I’d like to take the opportunity to take a step back from time to time to examine ‘The Bigger Picture.’
Short version: don’t expect Warner Bros. to produce Mel Gibson’s film about the Maccabees any time soon.
When Mel Gibson first announced his intentions to make a film telling the story of the Jewish rebel army that existed around 160 BC, it seemed like it fit well into the larger arc of his career and his fascination with doing films set in a historically violent era featuring the characters speaking in accurate-to-the-age-and-region languages, something that has been a big part of his directing career. It also sounded like it was going to be a hugely controversial project for reasons that would be obvious to anyone aware of Gibson’s ongoing tabloid troubles.
When Joe Eszterhas was announced as the writer of the film, that seemed even more like they were waving a red flag in front of a bull. Eszterhas has been out of the business for a while now, but when he was working on a regular basis, he reliably dealt in empty provocation, and he was great at making people think that his films were both darker and more explicit than they actually were. He was a perfect collaborator for Paul Verhoeven at his most excessive, which is a polite way of saying that the two of them together made some truly toxic garbage. Eszterhas managed to rack up some of the biggest dollar value spec sales in Hollywood history, but few of his films hold up to scrutiny now. As much as anyone working in the modern studio system, Eszterhas comes across as all hype and nothing underneath.
In 2008, he published a book called “Crossbearer” in which he detailed how a throat cancer scare led him back to the Catholic faith and how he’s now devoted to God and his wife Naomi and their family, and the old Joe Eszterhas is long gone. That sounds good, but today’s new controversy makes it seem like the old Joe Eszterhas was just waiting for the right minute to come roaring back to life, and more than anything, this very public battle between him and Mel Gibson strikes me as a desperate act that will end up burning everyone involved.
If you haven’t been following the drama, The Wrap got hold of a nine-page letter that Eszterhas sent to Gibson that was supposed to be confidential. The letter details a parade of verbal and physical abuse that Gibson unleashed while he and Eszterhas were working on the script for the Maccabees project. What we do know for sure is that Warner Bros. passed on the Eszterhas script and has declined to move forward with the project. Beyond that, we have two equally unreliable sources here, both painting the other in the worst possible terms.
Eszterhas had better hope no one can ever prove he leaked the letter, because it is actionable in every way, especially if Gibson can prove that it’s not accurate. In it, Eszterhas alleges that “Mel shares the mindset of Adolf Hitler,” and while I think his own actions have absolutely established Gibson as a man with plenty of demons that he continues to work to overcome, the portrait that Eszterhas paints here is so over-the-top moustache-twirling evil that it’s almost funny. In fact, Gibson comes across as the reasonable one in his response to Eszterhas, which first appeared at Deadline today, explaining that the script isn’t being made because it’s just not very good. If anything, Mel’s relatively curt dismissal of the wild claims made by Eszterhas just make the screenwriter look bad.
None of this should be public record. I’ve witnessed some amazing behavior over the years from people while working on various projects, and it would never occur to me, even when things go south, to try to use the public record to browbeat my way back onto the project. The Wrap’s reporting on this goes way past grotesque as they gleefully exploit the letter, wringing at least four articles out of it already today. Every word, every allegation, every filthy phrase, all of repeated over and over, all of it boiling down to a private battle of wills between two men who have each demonstrated such bad behavior in the past that it’s comical to see people picking sides, as if one or the other is “obviously” telling the truth.
It’s probably a good thing that Mel Gibson’s not going to proceed with a movie about the Maccabees, because it feels like the sort of project that’s doomed no matter what. Even if he works tirelessly and gets every detail right, there will be many who accuse him of making it simply to appease his harshest critics. As far as Gibson’s concerned, the damage is long since done, and there’s a reason his latest film is heading straight for the VOD market. He is not the box-office draw he once was, nor will he ever be again. Once someone’s heart is revealed to be as dark and damaged as Gibson’s has been, it’s hard for people to summon that suspension of disbelief and just accept him in a role. Real life has a way of crowding in when the headlines reach a certain level of ugly, and for Gibson, this is just one more incident tarnishing the reputation he spent decades building.
And for Eszterhas? This is proof that he’s not worth the trouble anymore. No matter what he wrote, no matter what he was paid, if this is what happens when he’s unhappy or feels slighted, then what producer’s going to sign up for that? Who wants to put themselves in that particular line of fire?
If Hollywood really is just high school with money, then we should do our best to tune out the empty blather about what is essentially a slam book writ large. Joe Eszterhas might be invested in convincing people that Mel Gibson wants to kill Jews and his ex-girlfriend and John Lennon and Walter Cronkite, but that doesn’t mean we need to spend the next week’s worth of news cycle endlessly reprinting every alleged bit of bad behavior. The media loves to pick sides, and they love a ready-made bad guy even more, but it’s a dangerous game you play when you start taking the words of a disgruntled screenwriter as fact and accusing people of murderous intent, especially when you’re an outlet that claims to write about the business and not a tabloid. Even worse, if you look at the way Deadline deals with The Wrap’s article, it’s obvious that this is also about the feud between them as outlets, and it sickens me that there’s so much petty turf war nonsense that underlines the work being done on many of these sites these days. It’s not about the stories they’re reporting… it’s about them. It’s not about being right or being good or offering any real perspective. It’s about chest-beating and marking territory and nothing else.
We should all work to elevate the conversation, not degrade it. On a day like this, our entire business loses.
I’d go see a Mel Gibson movie if he was in one I wanted to see. I don’t really care about his personal life. That’s his business. It doesn’t dissuade me from wanting to see him in a movie.
Why people pay attention to this is beyond me.
The odd thing is that Edge of Darkness actually did decent business, yet everyone seems convinced that Gibson’s dead to mainstream audiences. I don’t think people really care as much as the media thinks they do. Yeah, he’s said a bunch of crazy shit, but so has Charlie Sheen and somehow he’s still working. Same goes for Tracy Morgan. How many times does this guy have to apologize?
I’m with you Mulderism, I’m perfectly happy to look past an actor/actress in their personal lives and invest in a character they are portraying. If they’re a good enough performer, then you won’t be watching them per se, you’ll be watching the character on screen.
The problem is that not every actor/actress can truly disappear into a role. Some performers become so much larger than their parts that you can’t ever fully suspend your disbelief.
Sometimes this is innocent; I can’t ever forget, for example, that I’m watching Ahnold, no matter what he’s playing. I can’t see Molly Ringwald as anyone other than Molly Ringwald. Wigs, makeup, accent, doesn’t matter; she is Molly Ringwald. This is in part because they just aren’t skilled enough to become the characters fully — really, did the guy in “True Lies” need an Austrian accent?
But sometimes, as with Mel Gibson and a certain former football player, you associate the person with negative offscreen events, and you can’t unring that bell. I just can’t put that knowledge aside enough to enjoy the entertainment. (Not to mention that if I’m watching the film, my money is going to this person, which I don’t want.) I loved “Lethal Weapon” and “Braveheart,” but I don’t know if I could see either again now.
I don’t particularly wish Gibson ill, but I can’t see myself watching any of his films again. I’m just… done with him.
Robert Downey Jr. is not in the same category. His problem was drugs, not bigotry, and he is a staggeringly good actor. As much as I know he’s RD Jr., when I’m watching “Iron Man,” that is totally Tony Stark on the screen, and not Downey (or Chaplin or Sherlock Holmes). He’s not Gary Oldman by any means (I had NO IDEA that Commissioner Gordon was Sirius Black until the credits rolled), but Downey becomes the character.
On the other hand, continuing to see the films of a sexist, racist douche like Gibson only rewards him for his bad behavior by not punishing him enough for it.
In other words, if his films continue to make enough money despite his black, loathsome persona, it’s a license for him NOT to change.
Gibson is, if not evil, at least so horribly flawed he should simply withdraw to the shadows of obscurity such horrible words and actions deserve.
Or perhaps he should simply say, “screw it” and embrace his racism openly and really tell the world what he feels.
This straddling the line trying to resurrect his dead career by pretending to be something he isn’t is just sad and insulting.
On one hand, I agree with you evilkumquat. There is a reason I refuse to watch Roman Polanski films except when I needed to for university.
But I do have two questions for you regarding your statements. First, you state that by people seeing his films, it rewards him for his bad behavior by “not punishing him enough for it.” My question is what is enough punishment, and who gets to decides that? So far, Gibson’s behavior has cost him A) his family B) his public reputation C) acting and directing work, and D) the ability to get what films he has been able to make released in a manner that people might actually get to see them. If none of these are fitting punishments, them what do you think is, and why?
Secondly, you state that Gibson is “straddling the line trying to resurrect his dead career by pretending to be something he isn’t is just sad and insulting.” Certainly, Gibson has done horrible, horrible things, and said horrible things. My question is this: how do we know Gibson is pretending to be trying to overcome his darker aspects rather than actually trying? Perhaps he is lying and is a completely racist and sexist person who doesn’t care. I don’t know, and I will never know. But if we cannot know for sure, should we just assume that everything he says is a lie, and everything said about him by someone like Eszterhas is true?
Thank you for bringing a sense of rationality to all of this. It’s nice to see a level-headed examination of these two men rather than some splashy finger-pointing tabloid drivel. I have been missing this kind of journalism. I look forward to reading more of your articles in the future.
Is there any reason to believe that the letter wasn’t leaked by Eszterhas or that it wasn’t written for the expressed purpose of going public and never intended to be confidential?
I’m starting to think that the best thing Gibson can do at this point is just some mid-level gun-for-hire directing job, something that wouldn’t be sold on his name and might possibly be able to keep his baggage in the background. Or is he so radioactive at this point that he can’t even get hired one of those gigs?
Robert Downey Jr came back bigger than ever.
Get the Gringo looks like a good movie. It looks way better than watching ‘Showgirls in 3D’ & the idea of watching a stripper film in 3D should be epic yet the idea of Joe Eszterhas’ script in 3D kills the mood.
Mel Gibson doesn’t hate. He’s an artist. Let him paint again.
Don’t count Mel out Drew, he is a mean director……
What Mel needs to do, is lay low for a while, then come back with a big juicy villain role. If people are going to look at him as the bad guy, find an eye twitching man on the edge of mayhem role.
Imagine Mad Mel, playing a Jack The Ripper type with murderous conviction and a touch of dark humor opposite Robert Downey in Sherlock 3.
I’d be there in a heartbeat.
Mel Gibson was brought up by a rabid anti-Semite, and even though Gibson by all accounts doesn’t affirm his father’s beliefs, he’s always fighting the echos of his dad’s voice. What it looks like to me is that Esterhaz wrote a really bad script, but cannily figured he could blame-shift to Gibson for hating on Jews, Hollywood would buy it, and he (Esterhaz) would be written a hall-pass by TPTB.
RE: Deadline Vs. the Wrap side of this story – there is a reason why I don’t like going to either website. Deadline in particular is just such a mean-spirited site, run by a group of self-obsessed wannabe studio heads whose vision of the industry is rather narrow.
I cannot forget how they bashed Universal for producing Scott Pilgrim and Bridesmaids, but praised them for turning out Fast Five, claiming that it was “the right direction” for the company to go in. Not to knock Fast Five (well, not entirely), but really? I understand not wanting to build your entire slate of films around risky projects, but holding Fast Five up like it should be the gold standard just speaks as to why Hollywood is so creatively bankrupt.
A couple of things, Drew. First, making this kind of noise is precisely why Joe Eszterhas has more money than God and has written some of the most iconic films of the 80’s and 90’s (whether you like them or not, and in some cases whether they failed/sucked or not). Deriding him for it is precisely why in all likelihood you’re going to die barely being known as one of the jerk-offs who wrote for Ain’t It Cool News.
The hypocrisy of this article is astounding to me. You write about the “media choosing sides” at the tail-end of what read to me like a list of reasons why you hate Joe Eszterhas. Look at the amount of words you waste criticizing and insulting the man and his career. What’s even more staggering is how few words you devote to any comparable criticism of Gibson. In fact, it reads more like you sympathize with him, writing about how “hard he’s worked” on his now badly tarnished reputation. Yeah, it’s a shame how little things like continual and increasingly insane and violent anti-semitic rants and saying your girlfriend deserves to raped by niggers are enough to ruin all that hard work.
Nevermind that Gibson’s least offensive behavior is worse than Eszterhas’ most offensive behavior any day of the week. Everyone, especially wannabe screenwriters, resent the hell out of Eszterhas’ career and how much attention and money he and it have garnered. It’s funny how, despite the fact the most money he ever made for his best screenplay isn’t one-fifth the amount Gibson was paid for the worst movie he was ever involved with, no one pisses and moans at Gibson about his success. We’re hardwired to accept movie stars deserve everything while writers are overpaid keyboard monkeys whose job anyone can do.
No one, even people who write scripts, want to be screenwriters at the end of the day. They’re the bottom bitches. So instead of holding up the one guy who broke the mold, we tear him down for it. You’re the third generation taking a piece at this point.
But the assertion this isn’t valid entertainment news is even worse than any of the above offensives. This is a dispute between two hugely influential creative forces in Hollywood with a major studio release as the back-drop. That IS entertainment news. You just don’t like Eszterhas getting print, and like so many other sycophantic rent boys in this town you don’t want Gibson to be slammed anymore either. The need to kiss ass is that deeply ingrained, I guess.
Any other screenwriter in this town would have been fired from this same project without a splatter of ink about it. The fact Eszterhas can still raise this much hell should be an inspiration to us all. Especially you, Drew. You fancy yourself a screenwriter, right? Get your head out of your ass, man. Gibson wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire, let alone option your screenplay (wait, I know, he was really nice that one time you were on-set or whatever it was). Eszterhas not only wants you to succeed, he wants you to do it on your own terms so you don’t have to keep sucking up to the Mel Gibsons of the industry regardless of how vile they are.
Wow. Joe Eszterhas reads this site AND posts with an alias. Cool.
I got to say, I love the phrase “Moustach-twirling evil”. Yep ;D
I’m gonna file this under “two heavyweight Hollywood egomaniacs clash over a movie, spills over into exaggerated personal insults and lies” and move on from it.
Hell of it is, I actually liked Edge of Darkness and The Beaver. I’m a fan of Gibson’s performances. Passion of the Christ? Eh, not really. Good gore FX but ultimately pointless. (and that’s coming from a lifelong Catholic!)
Great post Drew, thanks for classing up the joint!