The Bigger Picture: Muppets, Avengers, and Life In The Age Of Fanfiction

One of the things that happens when you write about entertainment all day every day is you tend to get caught up in minutiae, and it leads to some editorial decisions that I would call questionable. When you’re writing breathless headlines about Pez dispensers, you may be working too hard to find relevance in the irrelevant. Getting hung up on the micro often prevents us from focusing on the macro, but I’d like to take the opportunity to take a step back from time to time in a column that we’re calling “The Bigger Picture.”
Right after our own Alan Sepinwall went to see “The Muppets” with his family, he hopped on iChat to share some thoughts as he was writing his review. He said something to me that he also included in his review, and it really struck a chord with me. “‘The Muppets’ is, to put it simply, the greatest work of fanfiction I’ve ever seen.” In that one line, he explained something that I’ve been struggling to articulate for a while now, and I think it explains exactly where we are in pop culture.
This is the Age of Fanfiction.
When I first signed onto the Internet in the mid-’90s, I was unaware of just how big fanfiction was, but I quickly learned. We live in a time where copyright means very little to younger people, and it’s not just because they want free movies or free music. More than that, they want to be able to play with the amazing toys that they’ve been given by filmmakers and comic book writers and TV creators, and they want to do so without the constraints that copyright creates. If they want Robocop and the raptors from “Jurassic Park” to team up with “My Little Pony” and solve crimes, they don’t care who owns what. They want what they want, and the Internet became a place where people could easily and quickly and, most importantly, freely share stories in which Kirk and Spock got it on or The Simpsons met the X-Files or Indiana Jones fell through a wormhole and went on an adventure with Han Solo.
What’s been truly bizarre, though, is the way the mainstream has slowly headed in the same direction, and without anyone noticing it, we seem to have handed over our entire industry to the creation of fanfiction on a corporate level, and at this point, I’m not sure how we’re expecting the pendulum to ever swing back. I know people love to blame Spielberg and Lucas for creating the modern blockbuster age, but at least when they decided to pay tribute to their inspirations, they did so in interesting ways. Spielberg has talked about how his frustrations at hearing that only English filmmakers could direct James Bond movies led to the creation of Indiana Jones, and Lucas was working out his love of Flash Gordon when he created “Star Wars.” Those are healthy ways to work through your love of something, and absolutely make sense as important pieces in the creative process. What’s scary is how these days, filmmakers wouldn’t bother with that last step, the part where you take your inspirations and run them through your own filter. Now, instead, we live in an age where we are simply doing the source material again and again and again, and where original creation seems to be almost frowned upon as a “risk.”
I agree with Alan that “The Muppets” is absolutely an act of fans hijacking the thing they love and building something that stands as an explanation of why they love that thing, an expression of love as art. It works precisely because of the way it plays with the iconography of the characters and the way it plays off our collective knowledge about the Muppets and how they behave. When I read the piece at Badass Digest this weekend about the alternate ending to the film, I was bummed because it seems like that ending would have really paid off the long-standing tension between the Muppets and Statler and Waldorf, and the fact that I know that means I’m a big giant Muppet fanboy, whether I define myself like that or not, and obviously I’m responding to the way Jason Segel and Bret McKenzie and James Bobin and Nicholas Stoller all expressed their own affection for the Muppets. It’s almost a dialogue between audience and artist, and the discussion we’re having is about this thing we all love, The Muppets.
When one of these corporate-funded fanfictions fails, it’s because that dialogue turns into an argument. When New Line makes “Lost In Space” and releases it and fans of the original say, “I’m not sure what that is, but it’s not the ‘Lost In Space’ I remember,” that’s it. There’s nothing the studio can do at that point. If you get it “wrong,” you’ll hear about it. Right now, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” is destroying everything else at the box-office, and I am in no way surprised. I may not like the film, but even in my strongly negative review, I acknowledged that I am not the audience that movie was made for. It is a film that is meant to do one thing: give “Twilight” fans a chance to finally see the big finish to their beloved books onscreen. Since I don’t like “Twilight,” it doesn’t matter if I’m happy or unhappy with the film. What matters is that the “Twilight” fans in the theater the night I saw it loved it, and things I thought were ridiculous or funny were significant payoffs to them, things that they’d been waiting to see brought to life.
I’ve written at length about how much I’m looking forward to “The Avengers” next summer, and I have a newly rekindled faith in bigscreen Whedon that has me extremely eager to see what he’s done with the property. Why? Because I already have a relationship with The Avengers as characters. I’ve watched each of the movies leading up to it, and I’ve been reading the comics for decades, and I even quite liked the animated series that Marvel recently produced. Seeing the movie, I’m not walking in like I do when I’m at a festival and I just pick a title off a list and walk into a room and something totally surprising and new happens. There’s no chance I’ll be “surprised” by “The Avengers” in any significant way. It’s the opposite that I’m looking for, actually. I’m going to see if it’s the Avengers that I know, and if it is, then I’ll most likely enjoy the film. If they’ve got the dynamics right and the characters face a foe that is both fun and suitably difficult to defeat, that sounds pretty good to me, because I’ve wanted to see this exact sort of thing done for so long now. It’s a film that is being made for an audience that already knows it wants to see it. That is Hollywood’s dream, the new Holy Grail to chase.
That’s the power of the fanfiction culture we live in. It’s driven by demand. It’s risk-averse in a major way, even if it’s just as difficult to pull off as making good original movies would be. You’re still always trusting that someone’s expression is going to find an audience that’s receptive, but now there’s the shortcut that you can point to, the thing that already exists, that someone else has already paid money for, that you can demonstrate has fans to some degree. Watching the JJ Abrams “Star Trek” in 2009 was an exercise in playing to and against expectation at the same time, and the real pop genius of it is the way it works one way for longtime “Trek” fans, and a totally different way for the casual viewer who may even be new to “Trek.” It is a curtain call for classic “Trek” even as it brushes all of that aside to create new “Trek” with a new voice. This should be a model that filmmakers study when they’re playing around with older properties, updating or reinventing. I know so many people who are of a certain age who have a love of horror and who credit “Dark Shadows” with being one of the things that first got them interested in the genre, and when Tim Burton releases his version next year, I actually feel like it could be one of the more personal films we’ve seen from him in a while, if only because I believe his interest in that far more than I believe he was ever a Batman fan.
If you’re a studio making these things, you have to embrace this idea. You already have to some degree, but we still see a lot of reboots driven simply by a sort of clueless broad-sweep policy rather than a genuine love of whatever it is that’s being done. You can’t tell me someone got weepy because of how excited they were when they were pitching “S.W.A.T.” or “Starsky & Hutch.” Just because you own something old does not mean people automatically want to see it again, and you need to be careful as you redefine stuff not to ruin whatever it was that people loved the first time. You have to walk a fine line, and I remember talking to Abrams for a long time one afternoon as he was first gearing up on “Trek,” and he talked about how he came to “Trek” as a fan of space opera in general, and then “Trek” as a sort of game of archetypes, particularly in the Kirk/Spock/McCoy dynamic. He was excited by what he was about to do, and he was genuinely thrilled to be playing with what he considered one of the most durable and elastic science-fiction properties of all time. And what are the “Harry Potter” films if not the most elaborate and carefully tweaked fan-service ever produced by a studio? I know some of the writers for the “Clone Wars” series, and those guys are absolutely living the “Star Wars” fan dream, crafting new adventures with Anakin and Obi-Wan and Yoda that can do almost anything. Pure fanfiction, and brought to life beautifully.
You can treat something with reverence. You can treat it with irreverence. You can be sincere or silly, faithful or free to reinvent. You have to approach each property differently, and always… always… you have to give it to people who would make it for you for free. Morgan Spurlock’s Comic-Con documentary has one storyline in particular that I think is just tremendous, inspiring and cool and funny. It’s the story of Holly Conrad, a costume designer who is also a raving “Mass Effect” fan. She and her friends enter the masquerade at the Con and they win. More than that, though, she’s now actually working on the Legendary Pictures film version of “Mass Effect” in some capacity. And when you’re talking about genuine fans, you have to include Thomas Tull, the CEO of Legendary, who is as sincere a genre nerd as I’ve ever spoken with, but with a bigger checkbook than anyone else making fanfiction right now. He can pay for “The Dark Knight” because that’s the version of Batman he wants to see. And ultimately, that is what fanfiction is,,, using whatever resources you have to make something about the properties that you love. If all you have is a Text Edit program and some inspiration, fine. Write the story. If you want to do a homemade video thing and shoot it guerilla and do all the FX yourself, and you want to spend $500 total, that’s awesome. Do it. Directors are getting jobs now based on the fanfilms they make, and it seems like execs don’t care. They’re just looking at the skill set on display, and if the film punches some nostalgic button to give the exec that little extra squirt of Dopamine while he’s watching, even better. And if you end up running a giant hedge fund and you think Godzilla’s cool and you know he’s got to fight other giant monsters and you think they screwed it up the last time Hollywood tried, and you want to pay to see that version, then fantastic. That’s Hollywood 2012. That’s where we are, and I don’t see that changing.
But I hope as this age continues, and I think it will for a while still, these filmmakers take the time to also try the new. Thomas Tull may be making “Godzilla,” an actual licensed version of the giant monster that still looms larger than any other internationally, but he’s also the guy who finally had the stones to make “Pacific Rim” with Guillermo Del Toro, a giant monster movie with some pretty radical twists built in. It’s like he’s making both “Flash Gordon” and “Star Wars” at the same time. It is encouraging, certainly, and I hope more and more filmmakers take that step past the fanfiction that something like “Cabin In The Woods” represents next year, a film that is not just a show-off know-it-all ode to a genre, but also a very new and different expression of that genre. It seems to me that the Age of Fanfiction could give way to a new Age Of Invention, but that’s going to require us to let go of the familiar at some point.
In the meantime, I have to get back to my latest script, in which The Hobbits are summoned to Hogwarts to help the kids of Harry Potter. Maybe I can get Daniel Radcliffe to direct and Peter Jackson’s kids to produce…
Good stuff Drew.
You pointed to Star Trek as the template, but shouldn’t it be Batman Begins? I feel like that was standard, after which everyone went, we can make the “begins” version of this or that.
Also, do you think we can expect fan fiction from the Potter verse in 15, 20 years?
Still looking forward to the Muppets. And Hugo, which, if I understood your review, is sort of its own fan fiction.
Cool!
Star Trek fanfiction first appeared within a year of the series’ premiere in 1966. That beats Batman Begins by oh, about forty years….
Yeah, but all fan fic is not necessarily good fan fic, and Batman Begins could be considered good fan fiction whereas I’d put Star Trek in another category altogether.
Drew, you are confusing fan fiction and adaptations. The Twilight movies are not fanfiction…they are just screen versions of the the novels. How is that fan fiction?
Your opening paragraph correctly defines fan fiction where fans write stories like Indiana Jones meeting Han Solo…but the only movie I can think of that could be called “fan-fiction” would be Aliens vs Predator (which sucked).
Your point would be better made if you said we live in an Age of Remakes or Age of No-New-Ideas. The biggest movies these days are based on comics or toy lines. What was the last great original blockbuster…The Matrix maybe?
It may be true that fans are now making more of the movies, but the kind of fan fiction you are talking about is not being made. Nor is anyone making cross property movies. When they make Batman Vs Punisher or have Spiderman team up with Superman then your column will have some validity.
Right now it makes zero sense.
Trevor mentions Batman Begins, but that isn’t fan fiction either.
I don’t think that it is confusion at all. I think that Drew is drawing a direct line from adaptation to fan-fiction. What is fan-fiction if not a form of adaptation?
Your definition of fan-fiction as being nothing but property mash-ups is too narrow. Sure these mash-ups, like Alien vs. Predator, can be considered fan fiction. However, so can original stories set in fictional worlds that were created by someone else, like Nolan’s Batman movies, The Muppets, Predators, Abrams Trek, Singer Superman, or even the X-men movies. If you have ever read any fan-fic on the internet, it isn’t simply an exercise in having your two favorite characters team up, but creating situations you haven’t seen before using your favorite properties. Star Trek and Star Wars are two prime examples. There is a ton of fan-fic out there that deals solely with new adventures for the characters that Roddenberry or Lucas created.
Drew is making a great point about the legitimization of fan art by professional studios, its ashame that you just wanted to troll-bash him instead.
FanFiction isn’t necessarily crazy crossovers and smut. It’s when existing material is handled by someone besides it’s original creator. Since Tim Burton, Joel Shumacher and Christopher Nolan aren’t Bob Kane, and Sam Raimi is neither Stan Lee nor Steve Ditko, those adaptive movies are FanFiction.
The way I took the piece was that studios are now approaching these new adaptations as if they are fan fiction, whether they know it or not.
If what he said about the Legendary CEO is true, then to me “Begins” should be the template, not “Star Trek”.
But I see your point. “Batman: Dead End” (if that was the title) was some true as shit fan fiction.
Twilight is it’s own fan-fiction.
THis made me think of the Brady Bunch Movies. Definitely made by fans of the show to the degree that they didn’t take them seriously, but captured what we loved about the property.
As you are obviously not a fan of fanfiction, I’m not surprised you haven’t read enough to really have a handle on what fanfiction actually is, but if you wish to look at the part of the entertainment industry that most resembles it, it would be extended universe novels, not movies with a II written after it. But really, what you are complaining about has nothing to do with fanfic at all.
I’ve become quite tired of seeing all movies be adaptations of some other successful novel, comic, whatever. But the reason for doing this has nothing to do with fanfic, and everything to do with competition. 30 years ago when Star Wars came out, there were 4 networks of tv, no vcrs, no movie rentals. There were few large bookstores, and most reading matter came through a few large publishing houses. Now days there are all sorts of ways to publish, hundreds of channels of tv, decades of movies on DVD all cheaper and more convienient than going into a movie theatre.
Is it really a surprise, when movies demand millions of dollars of upfront money, that studios are looking to make things with an already built in, vocal, enthusiastic audience that they can *count* on filling the seats?
This has nothing to do with creativity: that’s still going on, in web originals and books and on TV. It has everything to do with money.
I admit I was dazzled for a minute there by all of Drew’s capable verbal prowess, and I was halfway to agreeing with his take on things… and then I read this comment of yours and it makes so much more sense. I knew there was something off when Drew called the Twilight movies “fanfiction”. For one thing, the creators would have to be fans first, yes? And faithful (if dreadful) adaptations they may be, but actual fanfiction they are not.
HULK LOVED THIS. GREAT, GREAT PIECE.
Another dude who doesn’t like fanfic and blames it for everything that existed in entertainment long before fanfic came along. Get over yourself.
Whoa there, fanfic fans. I didn’t see anything in there about Drew not liking fan fiction or blaming it for anything. What he did was use fan fiction as an analogy to modern filmmakers who put out new versions or continuations of the stories they grew up on, rather than create something new. As an analogy, it doesn’t have to align perfectly (a la the “tie-in novel” argument); it just has to provide insight into the main phenomenon being observed: playing to the expectations of fans of earlier iterations (filmic or literary) of the same material.
A licensed adaptation of a creator’s story is not fan fiction. I remember that Potter fans used to call Kloves’ screenplays “fanfic” because they contained stuff that wasn’t in the book. It was their way of saying that the original material is king, and that they knew it as well as the pros. They were wrong, because it’s still Rowling’s story and to make a movie of it you always have to change things – it’s part of the deal.
But you can certainly say that the fanfic sensibility is on the rise in the movies. Its main feature is its hostility towards viewers who aren’t fans of the original or who at least aren’t very genre-aware. It’s for a built-in audience, so bringing in other people is just going-through-the-motions exercise. Preservation of the insular experience is everything.
I agree that Nolan’s Batman films are very fanficcy in tone. Despite his best efforts, they really don’t make much sense if you don’t accept the characters and their strange little bubble. But the fact is that you need $250 mil to do something with that world that is in any way worth watching. A lot of trouble is needed to elevate these cheap ideas into something grand. I wouldn’t call it the Age of Fanfiction, I’d just call it the Age of Junk.
As someone whose writing spark began with fan fiction, I find Drew’s post to be very interesting.
It’s interesting because I remember the dawn of the geek web universe in the mid-to-late 90s, back when studios were still making a lot of non-adaptations (and, even more importantly, there were a decent number of mini-majors producing more creative fare). In 1998-1999 we got The Truman Show, Pleasantville, Fight Club, Being John Malkovich, Three Kings, American Beauty, Out of Sight, The Insider, The Sixth Sense, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Magnolia, and The Matrix. These were movies that, for the most part, studios spent significant money making — not cheap independent fare that they decided to pick up and market.
But I don’t remember a lot of articles on geek sites back then praising the diversity of original features. Instead, they were all begging the studios to make (a) big-budget comic book movies and (b) bigger-budget remakes of older genre films. Voila! That’s the exact landscape we have now. No one’s going to be giving a talented filmmaker a bunch of money to go to Italy and shoot a 1950s-era homosexual psychological thriller where Matt Damon plays the bad guy, but hey — we’ve got that John Carter movie everyone was dying to see, and every Marvel character with an action figure has been put into development.
The reality is that fans *are* running the studios now, as far as the studios are concerned. If fans demand it, it will happen. Filmmakers are no longer the ones with the power.
You’re right, and it’s a shame, because fanboys have absolutely wretched taste.
Drew, I’d be interested in how you’d relate the “age of fanfiction” to a term you coined earlier on, the “karaoke culture”. I suppose back then you were talking about imitation and now it’s about creating something new inside the boundaries of established franchises? There would be a lot of examples where the line would be blurry though. Would Abrams’ STAR TREK count as both fanfiction and karaoke?
Anyway, great read – as always!
What’s frustrating is the implication that this:
“and I hope more and more filmmakers take that step past the fanfiction that something like “Cabin In The Woods” represents next year, a film that is not just a show-off know-it-all ode to a genre, but also a very new and different expression of that genre.”
Implies that fanfiction can’t do the same thing, has done the same thing, and often. Fanficition is very much remix culture, in the sense of taking something familiar and subverting or applying in a new, sometimes critical way. To say fanfiction doesn’t allow for it is to be…really ignorant of the genre.
I think a perfect example of taking the familiar and creating something anew, in an exciting way that elevates the genre, is something like this:
[www.madweasel.com]
I just wish there was a bit more of an open mind of what fanfiction can, and often, accomplishes.
I think that you make an interesting comparison of fan-fiction to remixing. This is especially true of the mash-up genre of fan-fic. There is probably a fascinating article to be written about the correlation between mash-up fan-fiction and the remixing trend in music.
Good stuff, Drew
I think we will for sure begin to see the Age of Invention. But I think for awhile it will run side by side with the Age of Fanfiction. And in a perfect world, that’s the way I would want it. I want a world were we get amazing Godzillas movies while also getting amazing movies inspired by Godzilla.
There will always be those people who will want to create there version of there favorite comic, TV show, movie, etc. But then there will be these people who won’t want to touch what they love so much because they just want to watch someone else’s work and enjoy that instead of always criticizing there own. I bet in most cases Fanfiction movies are great for everyone except for the people who worked on it because you’ll constantly be criticizing. Do you think Jason Segel thinks this is the greatest Muppets movie like the rest of the world does? Or do you think he’s always thinking of ways they could have done stuff differently when he watches it?
I’m currently a film student and I have yet to create something were I can actually sit down and enjoy it as much I enjoy someone else’s movie. So for someone like me who wouldn’t want to touch those franchises that I love, would leave that to the people who do and just create something that is original and also clearly pays homage to the franchises I love.
I’ve currently got a Sci-Fi script that I’m writing that is inspired by Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Super 8 and even The Goonies. But I’m not looking to re-hash any of those movies. I love them and think they are perfect, so why redo them? I want it to become its own thing and show respect and love towards what inspired it and maybe even become something that inspires an idea in a future director down the road.
Drew- any thoughts on the fanfic-produced ‘Star Trek Phase II’ films? as a life-long Trek fan, up to Voyager when i lost interest, i was thrilled with the Abrams’ effort and eagerly await the sequel. but i LOVE these Phase II efforts, because they not only captured the essence of TOS, they’ve clearly got more heart in them than any of the sequel series – and i was a HUGE fan of DS( which i considered to be the pinnacle of the Trek universe, story-telling wise.
that should read ‘HUGE fan of DS9’… sorry for the fat-finger
It’s a pity tehres suddenly a bunch of fanfic people commenting on your article thinking you’re insulting fanfiction. I completely understood your point here, and particularly that this was a largely positive article, and not negative like the majority of commenters seem to believe
Where would you place the James Bond movies into this idea? They definitely are one of the most successful examples of keeping a series running by creating totally new work using the characters and the set of rules of something already existing. If some Bond movies are more adaptation than fanfiction, some others may sound like fanfiction.
However, it doesn’t always fit the narrative of fan taking over the product. While most of the writers/directors of the newer Bond movies are probably fan of the older movies to some degrees, fanfiction in the bond universe started relatively early, and I’m not sure if the writers/directors of what could be the first fanfiction movies of James Bond would be die-hard fan.
In fact Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Indiana Jones did have an almost encounter in a sanctioned Star Wars comic book in the 90’s. Not considered canon of course as it was in the Tales universe but an interesting story about Han and Chewy crash landing on a forested planet after falling though a worm hole. hundreds of years later Indiana Jones comes upon Han’s skeleton in the wreckage of the Millennium Falcon (on his hunt for Chewy whom he thinks is Bigfoot) and mentions thinking that the skeleton looks familiar.
Not important but I thought you should know.
Speaking of fan fiction BEHOLD! Margo Lane: [www.youtube.com]
I wouldn’t want to comment on my own work but the approach here was to take elements of an existing character and work it into something different…and easier to film. Enjoy.
One thing you get at here is the idea of “borrowed integrity,” a phrase I’m making up here, as far as I know. Examples of how “borrowed integrity” plays out: Transformer movies borrow the integrity of the original creation. For me Bay did not innovate enuf, take it enuf into and thru his own filters. For others, Bay may have departed too much form the integrity of the original.
Two success where the integrity of the original was improved upon according to many: the original Chris Reeve Superman character. Reeve added heart. The scripts all have the “lost” feeling of wirters borrowing someone else’s integrity and trying to write the way some one else wrote.
The 2011 Captain America movie improves on both the heartfulness of the character and the integrity of the mis-en-scene. Only someone as knowledgeable as Joe Johnston could have pulled off a creation that improves on both story and character.
Green Lantern 2011 is perhaps stuck in the “lost” zone a bit also. Some of the integrity of the original concept is transposed successfully and thru a good filter of director and the three leads. I think the integrity of the GLs as heroes was taken too lightly.
The Avengers 2012 will have all these problems script-wise and tone-wise.