The Bird and the Bee put Hall & Oates on their list

#Rock And Roll Hall of Fame
01.29.10 9 years ago 2 Comments

The bird and the bee, the duo comprised of Inara George and Grammy-nominated producer Greg Kurstin, will release “Guiltless Pleasures Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates” on March 23.

As you know, Hall & Oates are undergoing a bit of a resurgence, whether it”s being nominated for a Grammy for best pop vocal by a duo or group this year or having “Your Kiss is on My List” as the centerpiece musical number in “(500) Days of Summer” or the ongoing campaign to have the Philly soul pair inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

No firm plans on if there will be more in the series, according to a band rep. Like most things, it probably depends upon how well Vol. 1 sells.

1. Heard It On The Radio
2. I Can”t Go For That
3. Rich Girl
4. Sara Smile
5. Kiss On My List
6. Maneater
7. She”s Gone
8. Private Eyes
9. One on One

