The Black Eyed Peas bring the show to you, in theaters

The Black Eyes Peas are coming to a theater near you. The E.N.D. World Tour Live, which kicked off last week ago, will beam its March 30 show live from Los Angeles to nearly 500 movie theaters across the country.

The Blackberry-sponsored concert, broadcast from Staples Center, will be packaged with 30-minute behind-the-scenes footage and band interviews for theatrical viewers. Movie tickets are $15.

The E.N.D. World Tour is Fergie and friends’ first tour since 2006 and comes on the heels of the group snagging three Grammys on Jan. 31. Here”s what critics are saying about the tour.