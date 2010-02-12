The Black Eyed Peas bring the show to you, in theaters

02.12.10 8 years ago

The Black Eyes Peas are coming to a theater near you. The E.N.D. World Tour Live, which kicked off last week ago, will beam its March 30 show live from Los Angeles to nearly 500 movie theaters across the country.

The Blackberry-sponsored concert, broadcast from Staples Center, will be packaged with 30-minute behind-the-scenes footage and band interviews for theatrical viewers. Movie tickets are $15.

The E.N.D. World Tour is Fergie and friends’ first tour since 2006 and comes on the heels of the group snagging three Grammys on Jan. 31. Here”s what critics are saying about the tour.

Around The Web

TAGSBLACKBERRYEND World Tour LiveFERGIESTAPLES CENTERThe Black Eyed Peasthe grammys

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP