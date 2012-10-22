Watch: The Black Keys and RZA fight over a fortune cookie in ‘Baddest Man Alive’

#The Black Keys
10.22.12 6 years ago

What would you do for a fortune cookie?

When it comes to “The Man with the Iron Fists” helmer RZA and his collaborators The Black Keys, they’d fight to the death. The video for “The Baddest Man Alive” features Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney and the Wu-Tang rapper putting on some serious moves.

The song is on the soundtrack to “Iron Fists,” the martial arts film due in theaters on Nov. 2, but the soundtrack is out tomorrow (Oct. 23).

In HitFix’s interview with RZA, he confirmed that “Baddest Man Alive” was developed during RZA and Black Keys’ combo for “Blakroc,” the rockers’ collaboration experiment. RZA had them pull the song back up and finish it in time for this film .

You can hear the full soundtrack and read the interview here.

