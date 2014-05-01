The Black Keys take you to church in new video for ‘Fever’: Watch

05.01.14 4 years ago

The Black Keys” Dan Auerbach wants to testify to you.  In the duo”s new video for “Fever,” he plays an evangelist, eager to save his flock”s souls and, more importantly, get them to open their wallets.

Looking a little sweaty (perhaps from his fever, get it?) he thumps his Bible and raises his arms to the sky, as his followers hang on his every word. His Black Keys” partner, Patrick Carney, sits in a wheel chair on the pulpit, waiting for a healing that never comes.

The clip, which is set in the ’60s or early ’70s, is interspersed with what looks like vintage footage from real revivals. It”s a great idea for a clip, but Auerbach isn”t quite able to sell it as much as we wish he did.

“Fever,” which is No. 1 at Triple A radio,  is the new single from The Black Keys”  forthcoming album, “Turn Blue,” out May 13. The duo appears on “Saturday Night Live” May 10. 

