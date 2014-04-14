The Black Keys turn back time on new track, ‘Turn Blue’

The Black Keys” title track to ” Turn Blue” is a slinky, retro-sounding, mid-tempo track that expands the soundscape heard on “Turn Blue”s” first single, “Fever.”

Whereas “Fever,” released a few weeks ago, opens with a ? & The Mysterians”-like farfisa organ before bouncing into a upbeat track, “Turn Blue” is much less percussive, instead relying on on a sinewy, guitar riff and Dan Auerbach”s falsetto, both of which provide a hypnotic pull. It”s easy to get lured in by the easy-going sound, although the lyrics are pretty bleak, bringing in references to hell and doubt.

Both “Fever” and “Turn Blue” rely on a trippy, ’60s feel and have much less thump than recent hits like “Howlin” For You,” and “Gold On the Ceiling.”

Auerbach”s Black Keys” partner, Patrick Carney, debuted “True Blue” on his SiriusXM show, “Serious Boredom.” “True Blue,” out May 13, was produced by Danger Mouse, Auerbach, and Carney, and recorded at LA”s Sunset Sound, with additional recording handled at the Key Club in Benton Harbor, Mich., and Auerbach”s “Easy Eye Sound in Nashville.

The band kicks off a world tour May 16 at the Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shore, Ala.