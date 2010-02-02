‘The Blind Side’ and Maggie Gyllenhaal make Oscar’s Biggest Surprises List

As always, the announcement of the 82nd Academy Award nominations brought a slew of surprises to even those pundits who follow the awards season race on a year-round basis. Thanks to the 10 nominee change this year didn’t have as many glaring oversights, besides Juliann Moore being skipped over, but it still provided good water cooler fodder for the 310-213 area codes. Let’s review shall we?
“The Blind Side” lands a Best Picture nomination
I’d actually called this one around Christmas, but changed my predictions after it seemed as though the film was experiencing something of a backlash. Sandra Bullock’s ascension to Best Actress frontrunner should have been a sign it would sneak into the 10. Still, even peeps at Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. are no doubt as stunned as everyone else that it made it.
“Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs” goes hungry
Sony Animation’s biggest hit couldn’t make an expanded Animated category’s final five. Instead, the little known UK release “The Secret of Kells” overtook both “Cloudy” and the critically-acclaimed “Ponyo.” A head-scratcher for sure.
“A Serious Man” makes Oscar’s 10 Best Picture nominees
It’s not that “A Serious Man” was missing critical acclaim, but the low-grossing drama almost disappeared during awards season and was the subject of numerous articles attacking it as anti-Semitic. Clearly, the Academy did not disagree.
“The Hurt Locker” was nominated for…Best Original Score
Even distributor Summit Entertainment couldn’t have seen this one coming. It knocked out expected nominees “The Informant!,” “Up in the Air,” or “Coco Before Chanel.” Just goes to show you how much “Locker” is loved by the membership (more on this later).
Maggie Gyllenhaal knocks Julianne Moore to the curb
Longtime Academy favorite Moore was seemingly knocked out of the Best Supporting Race by “Crazy Heart’s” Maggie Gyllenhaal. Considering “Heart” didn’t get into the ten, it shows how little appeal Tom Ford’s “A Single Man” had with the Academy. The drama received only one nod for actor Colin Firth.
What’s that song called again?
Ever hear of “Loin de Paname” from “Paris 36”? Considering the movie made less than $1 million U.S. chances are not many on the Oscar show production team did either. There will be lots of scrambling on how to incorporate that one into the telecast that’s for sure. Meanwhile, “Nine’s” “Take it All” makes it in the Best Song category instead of “Cinema Italiano.” So much for the big Kate Hudson musical number…
“Star Trek” gets a…visual effects nomination?
Listen, nobody loves the new “Star Trek” movie more than this prognosticator, but what amazing or groundbreaking work are we missing here? It looked great, but “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” was much more impressive.
“In the Loop” makes the Best Adapted Screenplay race
The only cheer from this pundit’s living room at 5:40 AM PT this morning came when “In the Loop” was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. This is a huge accomplishment for a film that had to overcome a mostly VOD release, little star power and perceptions it was just a spinoff of a British TV show. Now, if only we could get a sequel…
“The Messenger” breaks through in…screenplay?
If you were to ask those behind the stealth campaign for “The Messenger” if they thought their best chances for a nod besides Woody Harrelson were in Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Samantha Morton) or Best Screenplay, the latter would not be their first guess. Instead, the Sundance drama knocked out a slot for “Avatar” (uh-oh) and found itself shining with two nominations.
The Academy rejected Clint Eastwood once again in the Best Picture race
Ironically a better film than “The Blind Side,” Clint Eastwood’s “Invictus” — once an Oscar frontrunner — was left out of Oscar’s top ten. This is the second year in a row the Academy favorite has failed to land a top nod after the hit “Gran Torino” didn’t make the cut (although you could argue it would have if there were ten nods last year). “Invictus” suffered from two things: too much rugby and too similarly themed to the “Blind Side.” After $200 million, it was hard to believe Oscar was going to ignore that melodrama (even if it does show questionable taste).
“The Hurt Locker’s” domination
Yes, “Avatar” and “Hurt Locker” both tied with nine nominations, but its where “Locker’s” came that tell the tale. Unlike James Cameron’s blockbuster, “Locker” landed nods in the screenplay (Best Original Screenplay) and acting (Best Actor). Those are key voting blocks that did not recognize “Avatar.” It’s a long race to March 7 — thanks Winter Olympics — but the indie underdog may just overtake the highest grossing film of all time.
What surprised you most about this year’s Oscar nods? Share your thoughts below.
1. Nothing, absolutely nothing for (500) Days of Summer.
2. Penelope Cruz got in for Nine.
3. Transformers 2 and 2012 lost out on a VFX nomination to Star Trek
4. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs didn’t get any nomination.
5. This was a pleasant one, Half-Blood Prince got a Cinematography nom. I loved, loved Bruno Delbonnel’s work on that one.
6. Avatar’s “I See You” didn’t even get a nom. Talk about misfire.
7. Whatever anyone says, Nine did end up with FOUR nominations!
OK…
District 9 was a bigger surprise than The Blind Side or A Serious Man. Don’t know how it was prefered to Invictus.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (trash) and Ponyo were never going to make it. The surprise was that Coraline made it ahead of the best animated movie of the year, MARY AND MAX (which was obviously not seen by enough members).
In the Loop and The Messenger were not surprises. The screenplay noms are always reliable.
Regarding the post below: 500 Days didn’t deserve anything, Penelope Cruz was great (as was Cotillard) and Nine deserves its nominations. But I’m gobsmacked at the lack of “I See You.”
500 Days of Summer had a great screenplay.
Cloudy with a chance of Meatballs had a disappointing 2nd half but was filled with brilliant visual gags and had well-rounded characters and heart.
Haven’t seen Mary and Max yet but only heard good things about it, so kinda intrigued.
“Listen, nobody loves the new “Star Trek” movie more than this prognosticator, but what amazing or groundbreaking work are we missing here? It looked great, but “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” was much more impressive.”
Are you kidding me ?! The Effects in Transformers looked like a bunch of crushed Coke cans being thrown at each other!
Are you kidding me? To denie that Transformers 2 has AMAZING effects is just stupidity. You obviosuly are apart of the camp that cant enjoy an entertaining movie therefore hated Transformers but at least have the decency to give credit were credit is due.
Of the two movies that made social commentary on race relations in South Africa I’m glad that District 9 made it in. District 9 had no big names and a fairly small budget and yet managed to make a thoughtful innovative sci-fi thriller. Invictus had big names and polish, but it wasn’t a particularly interesting piece of filmmaking.
500 Days was forgettable, dull and pretentious. Certainly not a great screenplay.
Up in the Air is a great movie.
One thing, we do not need 10 best picture nominees, just too much and wining the oscar is gonna be though, even for the favorites.
So if this was my way…
Best Picture (with 5 nominees as it should have stayed FOREVER)
Avatar
The Hurt Locker
Inglorious Basterds
Precious
Up In The Air
Winner: Avatar (It was just Amazing!)
Best Actress
Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side)
Emily Blunt (The Young Victoria)
Gabourey Sidibe (Precious)
Carey Mulligan (An Education)
Meryl Streep (Julie & Julia)
Winner: Sandra Bullock (She’ll get it because this is probably the only performance in her career that will be considered award worth not worthy to win but to be nominated which is more than enough for the Academy to give it to her, I mean, remember Julia Roberts? And you might ask, why not Streep and why I left Helen Mirren out? Well because they are both AMAZING actress and they are in EVERY role so to nominate them or give them the award would just not be logical because they will win EVERY TIME, in other words we need new talent and younger looking faces. Carey seems as a filler in the category, Emily is talented and needs the recognition, and Gaby still has a long way to go, but is remarkable as Precious.)
Best Actor
Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart)
George Clooney (Up In The Air)
Colin Firth (A Single Man)
Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man)
Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker)
Winner: George Clooney (Yes I choose him over Bridges for many reasons. Bridges is not good at acceptance speeches, he’s too country and unrefined to be up in the oscar stage, sorry but it’s my personal appreciation. He is also suffering from the “Mike Rourke Comeback Syndrome”. Remember how he took them all but the Oscar? He lost to Sean Penn, who was far more up to Oscar standards.
Best Supporting Actress
Marion Cotillard (Nine)
Penelope Cruz (Nine)
Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air)
Julianne Moore (A Serious Man)
Mo’Nique (Precious)
Winner: Mo’Nique (I won’t discuss why she’ll win because it’ll be redundant to do so, after reading all the rave reviews for her performance. So why no Vera Farmiga or Maggie Gyllenhaal in this category? Well simply because Bridges made Crazy Heart and if your going to nominate Gyllenhaal you might as well nominate Colin Farrell. And Farmiga was just really good but not as great as Kendrick, although she wasn’t that much better still made for a better pick from the two to nominate. And why Cotillard? Well if you saw Nine you felt the suffering of Luisa aka Marion Cotillard during both her numbers. Without doubt Cruz was to me a sure lock. She is the only comedic performer in this category and was fantastic as Carla.)
Best Supporting Actor
Yeah I’ve got nothing, I’m actually ok with the academy’s choice. Except i think that Christopher Plummer’s performance is more in the Best Actor category.
Winner: Christoph Waltz (Whatever I guess…)
One last thing:
Up is no better than any other Pixar film, so calm down with all the hype!
Ha, I love your take on Up and won’t disagree with you. However, Clooney is going to lose to Bridges who is well deserved for his work in Crazy Heart. I think you are pretty spot on if there were just five nominees though. Nice post.
Wow… I actually agree with everything in that long post.
I like.
Up is infact not *as* good as many other Pixar films.
It is too random, episodic, deteriorates in level from an amazing opening 10 minutes to a mundane and filler action-packed finale…. Haven’t seen the other nominees yet, so can’t comment but I am intrigued by all the lavish praise heaped on Fantastic Mr. Fox
Biggest surprise? “The Blind Side” getting a Best Picture nomination. I’m still scratching my head over that one. There must be a lot of old jocks in the Academy who get off on the Sandra Bullock/sports connection. Whatever. I still think she’s a lousy actress. And I think Johnny was remarkably adept at making the connection of Bullock’s performance to that of the “Julia Roberts/Erin Brockovich”. It’s true. The Academy does reward those big money makers in Hollywood. Remmeber John Wayne in “True Grit”? He didn’t deserve it that year (1969). And also I think the fact that such mega-money maker non-actors (i.e., BAD)like Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, and Leonardo DiCaprio get nominated, that the Academy is simply congratuling their star money-making power. Every once in a while I detect hope, however. The lock that Christoph Waltz has on th esupporting actor category for “Inglorious Basterds” is a glorious redemption for GOOD actors everywhere! Dito for Mo’nique in “Precious”.