Kanye West, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz on ‘The Bling Ring’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for “The Bling Ring,” Sofia Coppola”s film about Los Angeles privileged teens who rob celebrities” homes, features tracks from Sleigh Bells, Azealia Banks, M.I.A, Kanye West, and, of course, Phoenix (Coppola”s married to Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars.

In Contention”s Guy Lodge saw the movie at Cannes and called it a “brisk, funny, unexpectedly substantial study of a tabloid diversion.” Read his full review here.

Daniel Lopatin, from Oneohtrix Point Never, scored the film. His composition, “Bling Ring Suite,” written with the film’s music supervisor, Brian Reitzell, appears on the soundtrack as well.

Def Jam will release the soundtrack June 11, while the movie opens in theaters June 14.

The Bling Ring Original Soundtrack Tracklist:?

01. Sleigh Bells – ” Crown On The Ground”?

02. Rick Ross [ft. Lil Wayne] – “9 Piece”?

03. Rye Rye [ft. M.I.A.] – “Sunshine”

04. Azealia Banks – ”212″

05. Oneohtrix Point Never – “Ouroboros”

06. 2 Chainz – “Money Machine”

07. M.I.A. – ”Bad Girls”

08. Kanye West – ”All of the Lights”

09. Ester Dean [ft. Chris Brown] – “Drop It Low”?

10. Reema Major – ”Gucci Bag”?

11. Can – “Halleluwah”?

12. Kanye West – ”Power”?

13. Klaus Schulze – ”Freeze”?

14. deadmau5 – ”FML”?

15. Brian Reitzell and Daniel Lopatin – ”Bling Ring Suite”?

16. Phoenix – ”Bankrupt!”?

17. Frank Ocean [ft. Earl Sweatshirt] – ”Super Rich Kids”