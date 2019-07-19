Amazon

Amazon Studios’ visit to San Diego Comic-Con included a panel for The Boys, which debuts for Prime streaming on July 26. The satiric series skewers superheroes and features fine performances by Karl Urban and Jack Quaid as members of a vigilante group who take on The Seven, a group of “supes” who don’t always use their powers for good. The series is based upon writer Garth Ennis’ comic book with Erik Kripke (Supernatural) showrunning and Preacher duo Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg onboard as executive producers. Amazon feels so good about the show that they, while at SDCC, announced a second-season renewal. Yes, that was quick — almost as quick as A-Train, played by Jessie Usher in the series.

So yes, a vote of immense confidence is coming from Amazon for The Boys, which shouldn’t be too surprising, considering that Preacher (also based upon an Ennis comic) is prepping to premiere its fourth and final season. Both series are super violent, and The Boys contains some crazy (and also violent) sex scenes, but superheroes have never been bigger, even when they’re bad, like these supes tend to be.

Via the Hollywood Reporter, the series has also added a new cast member, Aya Cash, who will play Stormfront. She’ll join Antony Starr (Homelander), Chase Crawford (The Deep), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), and more current members of The Seven, who are managed by a corporation helmed by Elisabeth Shue’s Madeline Stillwell.

