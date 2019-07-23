Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first season of Amazon Video’s The Boys drops on July 26. But if you can’t wait that long, the streaming service released a new trailer that goes all-in on the violence that the source material (from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson) is known for. There are bruising slow-motion fights, some guy gets his chest caved in by a punch, and lots of blood. SO much blood. The Boys also critiques our current celebrity-obsessed culture, as star Karl Urban recently told us.

“I mean, how many times have we discovered that some of our most treasured and valued celebrities have this dark and mysterious side to them?” he said. “The superheroes in The Boys are representative of modern celebrity culture, and that sort of pursuit of fame and acquisition of material wealth, acquisition of followers, the sort of hyper-awareness of social media currency.” But don’t worry, it’s not all deconstructing myths — the Seth Rogen-produced The Boys is also a wickedly fun show where dolphins get shot out of t-shirt cannons.

Here’s the official plot summary.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

Be sure to check Slipknot’s The Boys-inspired “Solway Firth” music video, too.