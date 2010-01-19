BRIT award noms announced, Susan Boyle snubbed

LONDON (AP) – Women are dominating the nominations for Britain’s leading music awards – the Brits – but Internet sensation Susan Boyle was snubbed on the shortlist.

Quirky chanteuses Florence and the Machine, Pixie Lott, Lily Allen and Lady GaGa all have three nominations.

Other British contenders include boy band JLS, Leona Lewis, Bat for Lashes, Paolo Nuttini and Dizzee Rascal.

Nominees in the international categories include Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Jay-Z, Michael Buble and Shakira.

Robbie Williams will receive an award for outstanding contribution to music at the Feb. 16 ceremony in London.

The awards are the British equivalent of the Grammys. Most winners are selected by a vote of over 1,000 industry members.

