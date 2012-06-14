Here’s that ‘Call Me Maybe’ and ‘Walking on Broken Glass’ mash-up you wanted

I don’t need any more “Call Me Maybe” covers. But a mash-up with Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass?” Definitely.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s No. 1 smash summer hit has been successfully melded with Lennox’s 1992 hit by Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, and posted on his Tumblr as “Call Me on Broken Glass.”

“This one is strictly for the lulz,” Batmanglij posted. And here I thought it was for a Grammy.

Jepsen’s track has also been mashed-up with other big pop tracks with equally sunny dispositions, like Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life.”

As we reported yesterday, “Call Me Maybe” finally hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, ahead of Gotye’s equally inescapable “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

Batmanglij has been otherwise headline-worthy lately for contributing the score to excellent psychological drama “Sound of My Voice,” which bowed in indie theaters this spring. Vampire Weekend are back in the studio, writing songs for a follow-up to “Contra,” and will be performing at a few concerts and festivals this summer starting next month.

