Watch: The cast of ‘Community’ really blew their ‘Way, Way Back’ auditions

“The Way, Way Back” is an upcoming summer vacation flick written and directed by Nat Faxon and the always amazing Jim Rash (Angelina Jolie leg mockery, anyone?). Jim plays a character named Lewis in the film — but evidently, he wasn’t always a shoe-in for the role. It seems he opened up the audition process to some of his “Community” co-stars, and to say they didn’t quite nail it would be an understatement.

Gillian Jacobs has a little tone trouble, Danny Pudi has been listening to too much Sting, Yvette Brown (god, I love Yvette Brown) is itching to do a musical, and Joel McHale is a total prick despite being dressed in the perfect shirt.