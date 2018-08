Jimmy Kimmel had the cast of “Modern Family” on his show last night, where they played a game of “Modern Family Feud.” It was the Pritchetts vs. their significant others, and as per usual, the delightful Sofia Vergara completely stole the show. She’s the perfect human, I suspect.

First up is Ed O’Neill vs. Sofia:

Julie Bowen vs. Ty Burrell:

And Eric Stonestreet vs. Jesse Tyler Ferguson: