The cast of â€˜The 9 Lives of Chloe Kingâ€™ reveals their secret character dreams

During our set visit to “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” the cast also revealed in roundtable interviews they have a few of their own ideas about what they”d like to do in future episodes. Yes, kicking supernatural ass isn”t always enough when you have dreams of knitting on camera, too. Seriously.

“When the show continues, I think I would really like to see Chloe go undercover,” says Skyler Samuels (Chloe). “When and if Chloe gets a job, I think she should totally work at a police department or get into that. She obviously has some advantages, but I would love to see Chloe completely disguise herself and have to deal with people and be in a place that’s completely new to her maybe step outside the bounds of San Francisco, who knows?”

Ki Hong Lee”s dreams for his character Paul are a little simpler. “I want him to get a super power somehow,” he says. “For Paul, any kind of super power would be his dream come true. He loves it and he can’t believe his best friend is this hero, so anything would be nice.”

Grace Phipps wants to let her domestic side fly in future episodes. “In the books, Amy knits, and I knit in real life and I really want to knit on TV,” she says. “The kitty hat in the pilot that Brian puts on, I made that.”

While Benjamin Stone gets the chance to play rough on the show as a Mai named Alek, he”d like to make a minor tweak to his skill set. “I wish they’d let him win a fight, himself,” he says. “Because I find it’s always Chloe who wins. He always gets beaten up. Even in the pilot, it said Alek is fighting a fellow but losing drastically, and it cuts to Chloe beating the crap out of him. And I’m like, she’s just learned her powers, I’ve been at this for two years, and I’m a guy.”

Finally, Alyssa Diaz (Mai warrior Jasmine) has a plan for the whole cast. “I want them to go back to Egyptian time and deal with their ancestors,” she says. “I’m pitching that!”