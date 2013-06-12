Watch: The cast of ‘This Is the End’ made a rapturous ‘Real World’ parody full of dick jokes

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’m almost as excited about Seth Rogen’s directorial debut, “This Is the End” as I am about the actual apocalypse. (I have jugs of water and 7 Urban Outfitters books about defending yourself from zombies and am ready to RAPTURE!)

The film was released today, and to satiate the appetites of those of us who cannot justify seeing a movie on a Wednesday afternoon, Seth, James Franco, Danny McBride, and the rest of the cast have given us this terrific “Real World” parody. (Although a this point, even “The Real World” is a “Real World” parody.)

Sticking your dick in a jar of peanut butter is the new sticking your dick in the mashed potatoes.