‘The Chew’ vs. ‘All My Children’ – which one won the ratings war?

In September, we bid adieu to “All My Children” to make room for the food-centric chat fest “The Chew.” It wasn’t hard to understand ABC’s thinking behind the switch. Like most network soaps, “AMC” was losing viewers, and even with drastic budget cuts a cast of many is always going to cost more than five people plopped around a kitchen table yakking about osso bucco. ABC has gotten to see if pissing off devoted soap viewers was worth it, as the another week of ratings are in.
So, who won? Technically, “The Chew.” During the week of Nov. 22, the show brought in 2.51 million viewers — slightly more than “AMC”‘s 2.44 million during the same window last year. But “The Chew” can’t proclaim victory quite yet. “AMC” still brought in more women 25-34 (1.3 vs. 1.1 rating) and 18-34 (0.5 vs. 0.4).
This must all be salt in the wound for “AMC” fans, who recently learned that the show, despite much ballyhoo, wouldn’t be making the transition to the Internet after all. Though I’m sure some hoped that, if “The Chew” had tanked, “AMC” might be brought back to the daytime line-up, that would have been a pipe dream (even once you factor in the newly announced exit of ABC Daytime President Brian Frons, the guy responsible for kicking “AMC” and “One Life to Live” to the curb). The very obstacles that blocked the show from making its online debut — immovable unions and big expenses — are the reasons prime time chose the cheaper option of a chat show anyway.
Still, it’s sad to note another nail hammered into the soap opera coffin. Though I’m more interested in getting a good recipe out of Mario Batali than having to follow a never-ending storyline on a soap, it seems the daily drama is, like the CD and MySpace, a dying dinosaur we once took for granted but is destined for the scrap heap. At least we’ll know how to make sweet potato chips at home.
If you’re going to write an article, write an article. If you’re going write an editorial, write an editorial. This read like you’re trying to pass off an editorial as an article; it has a very ham-fisted slant. And how how does 0.0 equate to more viewers than 0.7? Were you too busying towing the corporate line to get your facts straight?
Ummm…0.0 and 0.7 are age demographic, not overall viewership. According to this article/editorial the Chew had more viewers than AMC did last year Where did you get your Phd?
I guess you’re too busy spewing vitriol to realize your comment already posted, and the second time with a typo no less.
Wow, an actual fan of The Spew? How much did ABC pay you to write this garbage? This show will fail just like a show on ABC called Mike & Maty. We love our scripted shows, one day the fans will ask for their shows back. ABC has just fractured the daytime audience for good.
And how much has ABC spent on marketing The Chew morning, noon, and nite? Also how many ABC stars have had to make guest appearances to draw ratings. All My Children never received this type of corporate support.
I wonder how much they have to pay the audience to sit through this pathetic show.
Sorry but I haven’t watched this crap and will never. I am surviving just fine by watching reruns of AMC on soapnet(at least til it goes off the air).
I WANT AMC back on ANY channel. ABC is going down!!!Write a comment…
ABC is going down. They are showing nothing but crap. After OLTL is gone, buh bye ABC…
No more ABC for me or anyone in my household once OLTL is gone!
No more abc for me for anyone in the house not even disney
I agree ABC is totally going to the shiter both daytime and at night with all these reality shows and talk shows , how many ways can we make an egg ? It’s still an egg you won’t see any of those shows last 40 and 43 years wake up ABC and I think some other station could have picked up AMC and OLTL that would have been a smart move for them
I agree that ABC has made a big mistake but boycotting ABC is hurting Gerneral Hospital. So only boycott “The Chew” and “The Revolution” . They are terrible shows anyway. We have to save GH
The person that wrote this,your an ass. You want a recipe watch the fricken Food Network.. The rating system is outdated, I bet people are not DVR and Tivo The Chew, and that show will never last 42 years. The fans are angry at the way ABC handled the whole thing make the AMC cast move to LA then cancel it. They could have worked something out to save money for the soaps.
NEVER GONNA WATCH THE CHEW, but thanks for your ridiculous article & opinion. Glad I wasted my time reading it.
ABC, when are you going to face the facts that All My Children can not be replaced? To even try and say otherwise is patently stupid and an outright untruth! Nice try, but we don’t buy.
The Chew’s ratings may have went up slightly due to the holidays. Why? People thought the were going to get new recipes and tips to make their holidays easier. Will these viewers come back after the holidays? Personally, I doubt it. Now, on the other hand, the soap opera viewers came back not only day after day, but year after year. These shows have been on for over forty years. Why? People enjoy them. They need an escape. Do they need recipe advice, everyday? No. If ABC wants ratings they should have used the tools they had to market the soaps better. Then they would have had better ratings. Plus, they could have made loads of money on merchandizing. Face it, ABC just didn’t want to put out the time and the effort. From now on, they will just place useless fluff onto their daytime airwaves and watch their entire “kingdom” fall into a shambles.
SO WHO “OWNS” YOU—ABC OR DISNEY??? THIS IS BULL—–HOW MANY AMC FANS ALSO WATCHED ONLINE, ON WEEKEND MARATHONS, AT NIGHT ON SOAPNET(ME) AND RECORDED IT TO WATCH LATER????? NOONE OF THOSE FANS ARE ACCOUNTED FOR AND NONE OF THAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE “SPEW” OR WILL HAPPEN WITH “THE REVOLUTION”. THEY SHOULDN’T COUNT THEIR EGGS WITHOUT COUNTING THE ENTIRE BASKET!!!
These numbers are based on Nielsen Ratings which we all have known to be inaccurate. It is obvious by all the noise the fans made,the base was way larger then expected!
Bullshit period! AMC wins it hands down as does any soap anytime over pitiful reality tv. ABC probably pumped their fingers hard on those few Nielsen boxes they were counting anyways!
Write a comment…Regardless of how many articles ever written comparing the two there is simply no comparison. Soaps rule and ABC are fools! Frons is leaving that is just a start him, the viewers, what will they say one day to back up their stats when no viewers are left. ABCD you are toast and you should know it by now. ON a downward decline real fast. No soaps means millions will defect to other networks, online viewing etc how ABC could not project this is beyond me.It just shows what idiots they truly are.They will have to wait many decades yes decades before all the soap fans die off. Guess what it will never happen!
The ratings system is a joke! Were all the soap fans who dvr’d, tivo’d, watched on Soapnet or online ever counted? NOPE!! Now a days that is how the majority of fans watch their shows. Why? we have jobs and school during the day and our only option is/was to tape or watch it some other way I mentioned above. And does anyone really think these five people will ever be loved like our AMC actors? Anyone? Gee, I hear crickets chirping…..
You may be interested in getting a good recipe, I am personally not. If I were interested, there are a lot of cookbooks, cooking websites and shows on the Food Channel. There was only one ALL MY CHILDREN – and so it seems that food people have a gazillion options and soap fans have none. I haven’t watched ABC Daytime in months – unlike the days where I couldn’t wait to turn on ABC TV. I know I am only one but ABC lost me as a viewer. And yes..maybe if ABC really had any real interest in their soaps, they could have promo’ed them the way they are now promo-ing the Chew – 24/7 on many many stations. Then make a comparison that means something.
This is not a Chat fest…it is a Fat fest. Yeah we all need to know how to eat bacon and fat food and then tune in January to try to get your life back.
ABC has been staggering the start of it’s programming of OLTL for about a month now. So; when you turn to ABC at the time slot for OLTL; The Chew is still finishing up. I believe this was to increase the ratings. Therefore making it look like it’s getting better ratings than it actually is.
You’re right. Once OLTL is gone. The Spew will circle the drain…
The best way I can sum up this mess caused by ABC? Opal, AMC, said it best years ago: They’re a couple sandwiches short of a picnic lunch! Go Opal! Idiots!
While I do understand about the cost, I don’t believe people want to see more “reality” and informational shows. Scripted stories are entertaining and when I want food or life-stlyle information I can go to numerous cable channels and web sites. I have no desire to DVR these shows like I do for daytime dramas. And it’s clear this writer has never really watched a ‘soap’, because while some storylines do seem to drag on…they are NOT never-ending. NEW stories are starting all the time, while others are in the middle or just wrapping up. It’s a continual process of storytelling…just like life. And the way Disney/ABC handled the entire daytime saga has been deceitful and demeaning to longtime viewers. Many of us who had been loyal to ABC/D are moving away….and we will continue to do so until we are all gone.
I used to watch ABC almost exclusively day and night because of my preference for ABC soaps. Now that the soaps are going away, so has my loyalty to ABC shows in general. I find myself wanting to choose other networks since ABC has betrayed me, and millions of former staunch devotees I am sure. My devotion to ABC goes way back into the early 70’s when AMC and OLTL were just babies beginning the daytime scene. I can’t imagine life without these 2 staples in my life. One thing I haven’t done is tune into THE CHEW, nor do I have any intention of tuning into THE REVOLUTION. Here is something for you all at ABC to “CHEW” on: I will not be joining the “REVOLUTION” infact the more dumb choices you make with your programming the more I choose other shows on other networks. I am sure many other people are doing the exact same thing. I love The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful now and am now faithful to them. I also watch Days of Our Lives on Soapnet only because it conflicts with Y&R and B&B. I love Soapnet for doing that and I hope they will put OLTL and B&B on the lineup along with Days and AMC which has been there since it was cancelled.
I personally have not watched one episode of the Chew and I never will! I wasn’t a fan of AMC but I am a fan of OLTL and GH. I grew up with soaps and I love them as do many others and I feel no one took any consideration just how many pissed off fans there are. I truly hope any shows they replace a soap with tanks, not just tanks but f*$%+#g tanks. I pledge to never watch ABC daytime tv again. Why should we it’s not like they care about us viewers?
Wait til OLTL goes off the AIR and NO ONE switches the channel to ABC to watch OLTL anymore. ABC is playing games with the ratings by stealing viewers from OLTL. DVR folks have their DVR’s set to record OLTL. It starts recording and the CHEW gets a ratings boost. It’s FAKE. LIKE ABC, FAKE. NO ONE WANTS TO WATCH THE CHEW. IT SUCKS !!! PERIOD !!! BRING BACK AMC, BRING BACK OLTL. ABC WILL SUFFER. When OLTL goes off the AIR you will lose the Majority of ABC Daytime viewers, some will stick around and show support for GH but most Will not, since we all know you plan to replace GH with Katie Couric. NO ABC on MY TV.
The CHEW Sucks, PERIOD. ABC is CLUELESS and the new QVC of Daytime TV.
I just wonder if ABC was thinking about all the baby boomers whom are at home now,do they think we need another talk show or what ever THE CHEW call itself to watch.Years we listened to tv radios or took days off to watch All My Children or all the ABC soaps,now that we are home all the time, do you think we are mindless young mothers with small children to chase….PLEASE.. Thank goodness for Dish Network atleast there I have a CHOICE.
My question is this … What will replace the tired and already worn out talk shows and reality shows that viewers are also tired of watching … ALREADY! Soaps endured for decades, they made the transition to night time, prime time TV. I believe that these new shows are flashes in the pan. What trick are they going to pull out of the bag next? I watched the soaps online, a hold over from TV viewing, but I do not even watch TV these days. I stream the cream of the crop, movies, BBC, PBS and just a couple of very good TV shows. The future is in Streaming. The death of network television is on its way. The Chew is cheap entertainment and it shows. Buy cheap get cheap, and cheap doesn’t last long, it falls apart and we buy better quality. ABC will be a casualty of its own Cheapness!
I like many others wont watch The Chew. It is another silly reality TV show in the over crowded space of reality TV. Unfortunately, for ABC I also watched NBC and CBS soaps in the past and feel that returning to shows that I have not watched in 15yrs is a more enjoyable alternative to their silly shows. If I want to learn how to cook, and cook well the have an ENTIRE channel devoted to just that..why would I waste my time with this one. What a waste of time. I agree with others that these ratings (based on what I have seen else where) seem in acurate as well. Good luck ABC. I hope your sponsors still stick with you after this mess. You still have time to bring back our shows though…I’ll always turn in to OLTL and AMC.
You have got to be kidding!!! Do you honestly believe people are going to buy the idea that the stupid “Chew” is doing better then AMC. The Chew is a stupid show and if I see one more cooking show on TV I am going scream. It was just a cheap way to go! You really didn’t care about the people’s opinion! If you did the Chew would have been canceled already!!!!!!
One hour of THE CHEW is way too much! Gimme Food Network any day! ABC sucks for axing the soaps!
I hate the Chew. Chew on this. AMC was more entertainment than this crap. Isn’t TV a source of entertainment? That’s why we have channel changers. Good buy ABC
I haven’t watched a single episode of The Chew and on principle will never watch The Revolution either. But I watch One Life To Live every day and only started watching 2 years ago.
Seriously…..you need a cooking show to know how to make sweet potato chips????? How sad is that? lol
Exactly, look it up on the internet.
I have watched The Chew a for a while and I really have to say it’s the most rediculous show I have ever seen. I really have tried to give it a chance. Each show is more stupid than the other. These people don’t know the meaning of cooking. The food they make does not look appetizing. I really can’t stand watching them sit around eating constantly. It annoys me in a way that I can’t even explain. And last what’s with Daphne Oz? She is just a goofy girl that doesn’t know what she’s doing. She says the most silly things and really doesn’t belong on this show. She offers nothing and I can’t wait to see if they bring her back for another season. Well…..I’ve had my say and I feel a little better but it won’t bring AMC back. Saaaaaddd!!!
Brenda I’ve never watched The Chew and will not be watching The Reveloution either. I still want my soaps back, they were part of my life for 40 some years and really helped me make it through my days. For 2 hours aday I could forget my troubles. A cooking show is not going to help me through troubles it just adds to it, it makes me remember I have to cook and clean. Just what I want to be reminded of, now I have to find other escapes and they don’t include ABC anymore. Looks like Fox is my new favorite ch.
I watched one episode of “the spew” just to see why they are cancelled an institution. I was like WTF.. you got to be kidding me. What crap it was. I miss all my children and will miss OLTL when it goes… once it goes.. so do I. If they invested the money they spend on all the ads they play for this spew.. they could of easily gotten ratings back up for AMC and OLTL again. They could of gotten fresh writers and spruced up the story lines. But this SPEW is the most awful show on daytime TV and the ratings are probably people who haven’t removed AMC from their DVR’s yet…. lol
I’ve been watching ABC soaps for 35 years, the Chew and what everelse ABC tries to past off as daytime TV will FAIL ABC you need to “chew” on “something!”
I don’t know who wrote this crap. Its sad when networks don’t listen to their fan base. That is the reason so many shows get canceled. YOU don’t listen. Just watch The Chew get bit up and spit out!
I will NEVER watch the Chew, EVER or the Revolution or whatever show ABC gives $20 million/year Katie Couric. Right now, the only things I watch on ABC are OLTL and GH. Once they’re gone, ABC will cease to exist for me.
CBS & Fox for the win. ABC makes everything cheesy. Including the chew with it’s cheesy forced feeling. I’d rather watch anything on cable or any other network than to watch one show on ABC. As much as I love Disney, they have destroyed this network.
I loved AMC & OLTL and the Chew is just wasted airspace. I will never watch and hope it gets cancelled soon. ABC made the dummbest move and soap fans will never forget. This article was written by an inexperienced bag of wind, who felt the need to give the new talk show a last ditch effort before its cancelled.
The chew is the worst show ever. And I am not just saying this because I am an all my children fan because Im not. But ABC could have put a better show on in place of this.
This Sucks
abc sucks
Yes indeed you get what you pay for….The Chew sucks!
Abc is going down. They were wrong to cancel amc and oltl. The chew is not a good show and I feel bad for the hosts, they are stuck in a terrible position with a terrible show. Not only will I be done with abc when oltl is over, but I am canceling my cable too. Tv is no fun anymore.
The Chew sucks! I tried to watch it once and couldn’t sit through 10 minutes before I had to turn the channel. That show is a joke! ABC, you made a colossal mistake. You thought that you could cancel such iconic shows as AMC and OLTL and replace them with cheap dribble, and there would be no uproar; as if the soap fans would roll over and do nothing. However, in this process, you pissed off millions of us 40+ year dedicated ABC viewers. Now you’re losing us all, slowly but surely. And to top it off, you’re vain enough to stand behind these ridiculous shows when you KNOW that the only move that will keep ABC afloat is if you correct your mistake and put these beloved shows back on the air. Make budget cuts, reduce the number of cast members (get rid of the ones who have no purpose!), reduce airtime from 1 hour to 1/2 an hour…..do whatever it takes. But undo this horrible mistake NOW and you just may win back your once-devoted fans. Do nothing and you are destined to have your employees standing in the same unemployment lines that you put our beloved soap stars in. The writing is on the wall, and your fate is inevitable if you do nothing. The clock is ticking…..
I want AMC and OLTL Back, I refuse to watch the Chew and the New Replacement show Revolution! I will spend more time on cable shows and less with daytime network. I will still watch and record General hospital and Days of our lives and switch to other soaps and soapnetwork.
It’s a discrace the way they ended AMC without giving them the opportunity to have a farewell at least OLTL got to do that. But there were other options then for a complete cacelm to these 40 plus year running shows.
Not sure what you call a good recipe but the people involved are terrible. AMC at leasst had a story line and not like the usual reality shows ie The Chew YUK.
The Chew is a ghastly show and torture to sit through, as I did try twice just to see what was all the talk. I never made it through an entire show, garbage! I also just learned they canceled Extreme Home Makeover????? WTF???? Are they trying to tank ABC entirely? Why they moved that great show to Fridays I have no idea, but I DVR’d them and watched on Sunday night which has been my ritual, and besides who wants to watch a show about perverted fairy tales, I don’t know who came up with that one but it is gross, almost as gross as a show called Revenge. What are they thinking????