The Civil Wars civilly discuss their split and new album

“Great art is birthed from great tension. That”s very much where we are,” says The Civil Wars” Joy Williams in this behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the duo”s self-titled album, coming out Aug. 6.
[More after the jump…]
And, man, you can cut the tension with a knife. Williams is dancing around to be polite as she can in her comments, while John Paul White looks like he would rather be getting a root canal or someone is just standing slightly off camera with a gun to his head. He seems completely shut down, other than while singing or playing, and she just seems sad.
After making “Barton Hollow,” the album which garnered the Nashville duo two Grammys, and lots of touring, the pair announced they were pretty much done. And while it”s nice to think they may find their way back to each other, there”s nothing in this video clip, which premiered on NPR, to give fans any hope. But at least we get one more album of music, and judging from the first single, “The One That Got Away” (which almost seems like it could be about each other), we”ve got a great break-up album coming.
Since their split i got really into the side project of Dixie Chicks Martie Maguire and Emily Robison AKA The Court Yard Hounds.
This acoustic session is one of my favorites [smarturl.it]
AMAZING! “Dust To Dust” premiere: [smarturl.it]
The Civil Wars album stream has launched on iTunes and it’s amazing!! [smarturl.it]
I don’t feel like he looks like he would rather be anywhere else in there as stated in the article I feel like he looks exhausted. I used to be in a band, I remember the songwriting and recording process it was waking up early going to studios recording writing revising. He’s also a very confident talented musician and with that comes a lot of pride and he probably is insulted to talk about the breakup instead of the music.
They are in love with each other and they agreed to be with each other, he leave his wife, and she backed out. And he holds a grudge.
Your right there jenn I watched and listened to all they music and if they did not love each other then I don’t know what love is I think they got to close and had to pull back because of their families they now seem so hurt and sad that’s what love can do when it’s out of reach
Whatever the reason was i am PISSED about not eing able to see them live.