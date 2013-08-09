The Civil Wars land atop the Billboard 200 next week

The Civil Wars are going out with a bang as the now-defunct duo lands its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week with its self-titled sophomore set.

“The Civil Wars,” which will sell up to 110,000 copies, is one of four debuts in the top 10: “Now That”s What I Call Music 47” likely lands at No. 2 (90,000), heavy metal band Asking Alexandria comes in at No. 8 with “From Death To Destiny” (32,000), and gospel singer Tye Tribbett at No. 9 with “Greater Than” (28,000).

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” this week”s chart topper, drops to No. 3 next week. Jay-Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” is at No. 4. There”s a logjam for spots 5-7 with Disney”s soundtrack to “Teen Beach,” Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” and Five Finger Death Punch”s ?”Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1” all slated to sell between 35,000-45,000. Rounding out the Top 10 will be Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times,” according to Hits Daily Double.