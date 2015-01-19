The Coen brothers will head up the 2015 Cannes Film Festival jury

It looks like the Coen brothers will be celebrating wrap on the now-filming “Hail, Caesar!” by heading up the jury of this year's Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday morning in France. It marks the first time the fest will be chaired by two people.

The filmmaker siblings won the Palme d'Or at the event in 1991 for “Barton Fink.” They last attended with 2013's “Inside Llewyn Davis” in competition, winning the Grand Prix and giving them the rare distinction of having won a Palme d'Or, the Best Director prize (for “Barton Fink” as well as 1996's “Fargo” and 2001's “The Man Who Wasn't There”) and the Grand Prix.

Other Coen films that have screened in competition at the event include 1994's “The Hudsucker Proxy,” 2000's “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” 2004's “The Ladykillers” and 2007's “No Country for Old Men.”

The 68th annual Cannes Film Festival runs May 13-24.