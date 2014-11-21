“The Cosby Show” has become “weird” to watch

“Weird,” says James Poniewozik, “in a way that”s hard to shake.” That”s because Cosby became so intertwined with Cliff Huxtable that it”s hard to separate the two in the wake of the rape allegations. “It seems hard to hear what we”ve been hearing and not feel anything different when watching Cliff Huxtable making faces and dispensing wisdom,” says Poniewozik. “'Innocent until proven guilty” is a standard for the courts, for good reason. But it”s not a standard for life. If what you know or hear about an artist affects the way you see their work, you can no more will yourself to feel otherwise than you can force yourself not to blink.” PLUS: Cosby is NOT Cliff Huxtable, Cosby is likely earning very little from “Cosby Show” reruns, a “Cosby Show” fan feels a sense of guilt watching the show now, and Cosby spoke Friday about the allegations: “I know people are tired of me not saying anything, but a guy doesn't have to answer to innuendos. People should fact check. People shouldn't have to go through that and shouldn't answer to innuendos.”

“Homeland” casts a surprising role

A Tony-winning Broadway veteran may shake up the Showtime series.

Report: Rosie O'Donnell and Whoopi Goldberg had a nasty “View” backstage argument over the Bill Cosby story

According to the NY Daily News, the exchange left Rosie Perez in tears.

Queen Latifah”s talk show was canceled for showing a lack of growth

Even though ratings were up this month, her lack of growth in the ratings made it all but certain that her talk show would be canceled.

Are there parallels between “Scandal” and “Beverly Hills 90210”?

Is Olivia Pope, Kelly? Is Jake, Brandon? PLUS: Joe Morton and Scott Foley on the midseason finale.

How “Peter Pan Live!”s” Native American consultant changed the “ugg-a-wugg” song

Jerod Tate, an Emmy Award-winning classical composer, says the original lyrics were uninformed.

“Glee” will have 2 weddings in its final season

Santana and Brittany? And who else?

Steven Van Zandt is shocked David Chase disclosed his “Sopranos” prequel idea

Van Zandt said he and Chase have actually talked about the prequel. “He actually said that out loud, huh? I can't believe he said that!” Van Zandt said of Chase disclosing the prequel idea in a recent interview. “I don't know. We'll see what happens. It'd be cool.”

Report: U2 was supposed to take up 70% of “The Tonight Show” schedule this week

Bono”s injury sent Jimmy Fallon and Co. scrambling because Bono and his bandmates were supposed to appear in comedy sketches and interactive skits, in addition to performing. A source tells Page Six U2 was going to get 70% screentime, though another source says that”s exaggerated.

“12 Years a Slave” star Paul Dano to reunite with Steve McQueen on HBO

He”ll co-star in “Codes of Conduct,” about a young black man”s experience entering New York high society.

Listen to a mashup of “Seinfeld”s” theme and Evanescence

Is there deeper meaning to this song mashing up Evanescence's 2003 song “Bring Me to Life” with the “Seinfeld” theme?

Why did everybody on “Parenthood” become so loathsome?

“This season of ‘Parenthood' has made me so damn excited for this show to end,” says Margaret Lyons. “Get away from me, Bravermans! You are all terrible! You are all so terrible, and I hate all of you so much, and I will not miss any of you at all. Except for Adam and Kristina's dog, who has done nothing to elicit my ire. Everyone else, though – I have grown to loathe all of you.” PLUS: “Parenthood” has become everything that conservatives love to parody about liberal culture.

“How to Get Away with Murder”s” remaining Season 1 episodes will be different

“It's not gonna go how you expect,” says creator Pete Nowalk. “We pick up very soon after where Episode 9 ended. We are not doing flash-forwards, per se. We do play with time in different episodes. We felt for the final six that we want to put that device away because we had done it.” PLUS: “Frank Delfino” was a “Buffy” villain.

Nat Geo tells “The Story of Food”

The six-episode “EAT” documentary series covers everything from “Food Revolutionaries” to junk food.

“Big Love” alum joins “True Detective”

Christian Campbell will play Abigail Spencer”s therapist husband in Season 2 of the HBO series.

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates “Face Mask Friday”

See the late-night host as you”ve never seen him before.

Watch Jim Parsons” Intel ad

“The Big Bang Theory” star visits the Intel Creative Lab in the first of a series of commercials for the chip maker.

“Smallville”s” Allison Mack to visit “The Following”

She”ll play a small-town police officer on the Fox drama.

“Hello Ladies: The Movie” works a lot better than the series

Stephen Merchant”s wrap-up film, which airs Saturday, took saying goodbye to showcase his series” best side. PLUS: It's underwhelming and hackneyed, yet a pleasant ending.

NBC is selling an “SNL” Stefon nesting doll

The nesting doll has become a fixture on Seth Meyers” “Late Night” desk. PLUS: NBC is also selling a Talking Stefon Plush.

Los Angeles TV fixture Huell Howser to get the documentary treatment

“California”s Gold” host Howser, who inspired “The Simpsons” character Howell Huser, will be subject of the KCET documentary “A Golden State of Mind: The Storytelling Genius Of Huell Howser,” airing on Thanksgiving.