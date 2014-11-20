“The Cosby Show” shouldn”t be punished for Bill Cosby”s alleged sins

The groundbreaking NBC comedy, which TV Land has yanked from its rerun schedule, is too important to be erased from history, says Pilot Viruet. “The thing that strikes me the most about TV Land”s choice is that it doesn”t seem to have anything to do with righteousness or respect for the victims; it appears to be a panicked business decision,” says Viruet, “a preemptive strike to ensure the network doesn”t receive any of the backlash that Netflix and NBC were getting prior to pulling their respective Cosby projects. Of course, TV Land isn”t the only place to watch 'The Cosby Show,' but this will definitely put pressure on the other networks and streaming sites that host it.” PLUS: Can Cliff Huxtable be saved from Bill Cosby?, why we were so desperate to ignore Cosby”s rape allegations, TV Guide found Cosby unpleasant in a 1984 interview promoting his new show, and Conan O'Brien becomes the first nightly late-night host to make a Cosby scandal joke.

Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones are heading back to “Parks and Rec”

Chris and Ann are expected to return for one episode, according to TV Line.

“Better Call Saul” debuts Feb. 8, will air on Mondays

AMC's “Breaking Bad” spinoff will premiere over two nights, Sunday, Feb. 8 and Monday, Feb. 9. Subsequent episodes will be shown on Mondays.

Lifetime promoting “A Very Grumpy Christmas” with a Grumpy Cat music video

The song “A Very Grumpy Christmas” is part of the TV movie”s soundtrack.

Fox News Channel will pair “Killing Kennedy” and “The O'Reilly Factor”

The 2013 Nat Geo TV movie starring Rob Lowe will be re-aired on Fox News on Nov. 30, preceded by a special edition of “The O”Reilly Factor” featuring O”Reilly his “Killing Kennedy co-author Martin Dugard and Lowe.

HBO developing a Vietnam War drama series

The producers of “Sons of Anarchy” are developing an HBO series based on the book “The Long Gray Line: The American Journey Of West Point”s Class Of 1966,” which documents” the cadets journey into the rough part of the Vietnam War.

“Breaking Bad” honored by the DEA”s Education Foundation

Creator Vince Gilligan and Betsy Brandt were on hand for last night”s Drug Enforcement Agency gala.

When did the “winter finale” become a thing?

“There ain”t no finale like a ‘Scandal' winter finale,” says a promo for tonight”s episode. “This feels like being manipulated by the great television machine,” says Brian Moylan. “The show is going to go off the air anyway, so the networks feel like if they make it fun for the viewers, give them a dramatic episode and answer some of the questions they”ve been asking since the premiere, then we won”t mind that they”ve pulled our favorite shows while the network suits are sunning themselves in St Barts over Christmas break.”

Mike Nichols described working on “Angels in America” as “like being in heaven a little early”

In one of his final interviews the acclaimed director said he considered the 2004 miniseries that starred Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep and Mary-Louise Parker as the crowning achievement of his career. PLUS: Whoopi Goldberg broke down on “The View” while recalling her “mentor” Nichols.

Guy Fieri used to look like Kenny Powers from “Eastbound & Down”

Check out the Food Network star in 2000, when he sported a mullet.

Robert Kirkman”s Cinemax exorcism drama pilot “Outcast” adds 4

“Ray Donovan”s” Kip Pardue joins “The Americans”” Wrenn Schmidt, “The Wire”s” Reg E. Cathey and Julia Crockett.

CBS News boss steps down to run “60 Minutes” full-time

Jeff Fager had been juggling the two jobs of running CBS News and executive producing “60 Minutes,” which became a seen as a conflict of interest during the Lara Logan scandal.

Kendra Wilkinson eats antelope penis on British TV

The “Kendra on Top” star is competing on “I”m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.”

Check out Hugh Laurie with the “Veep” cast

“We're honored to be working with this goofball!” tweeted Tony Hale.

ABC releases the 1st “Secrets and Lies” promo

Ryan Phillippe goes from good samaritan to prime suspect.

Watch “Breaking Bad”s” Bill Burr hang with Jerry Seinfeld

It”s the latest episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

See the “Game of Thrones” video game trailer

“Game of Thrones: Iron From Ice” will be released by the end of the year.

TBS to devote Thanksgiving to “Friends” and “Seinfeld” marathons

All 10 Thanksgiving “Friends” episodes will be shown for the 3rd year in a row.