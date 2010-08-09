The cover to Weezer’s new album is a picture of Hurley from ‘Lost’

Just because “Lost” is finished doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of lovable Hurley.

Expect to see the face of Jorge Garcia everywhere this fall, as Weezer has chosen his image to be the cover of its forthcoming album “Hurley.”

In an interview with Spinner, Rivers Cuomo said that they arrived at the title “Hurley” because of the photo, which was part of a larger picture of Garcia posing with the Weez frontman.

“We struggled super hard trying to come up with an album title, trying to find some kind of phrase that summed up the whole aesthetic behind the album: ‘Heavy Mental,’ ‘Smaller Than Life,'” Cuomo said. “I was coming up with all kinds of stuff, but ultimately, we just went with some random word that doesn’t really have anything to do with anything. I just loved this photo of Jorge Garcia — it just had this amazing vibe. We didn’t want to do a fourth self-titled record and we knew people would refer to it as ‘the Hurley record’ even if left it without that title, so we just called it ‘Hurley.’ No words are on the cover because all we wanted was his amazing face.”

As previously reported, “Hurley” is the first album Weezer’s releasing under a new record deal with Epitaph. The set is due Sept. 14. There will be no “Lost”-themed songs on the set, though Cuomo’s made it through season two of the hit TV series and likes it.

Meanwhile, a new Weezer song “Memories” has hit the web. It’s loud and rocks hard, and, naturally, a little nostalgic.

Weezer – Memories by Hypetrak