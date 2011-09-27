The Cure bringing ‘Reflections’ tour to L.A., New York, London

Cure fans in London, New York and L.A. have a big reason to smile.

The band is headed to the three cities for multiple nights of vintage post-punk goth.

The “Reflections” mini-tour feature the band’s first three albums — “Three Imaginary Boys” (1979), “Seventeen Seconds” (1980) and “Faith” (1981) — being played in their entirety.

Alledgedly the final time the Cure will perform these sets, the group hits London’s famed Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, November 15, L.A.’s luxurious Pantages Theatre for three night November 21-23, and NYC’s legendary Beacon Theatre November 25-27. That gives you die-hard fans one day off for Thanksgiving.



Interestingly, the “Reflections” shows will feature an evolving line up of band members past and present, reflecting the Cure as it was when each album was released. Pale-faced frontman Robert Smith has been the band’s only constant since its inception in 1976.

The Cure first unveiled the “Reflections” show this spring at the Vivid Festival in Sydney.

With many recent shows running well over two hours, the Cure will likely follow each album’s performance with some of their most popular songs from later albums such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Disintegration” and “Wish.”



Tickets for the London show go on sale September 30. Tickets for the L.A. and NYC shows will go on-sale October 31 at Ticketmaster.com and at all Ticketmaster outlets.