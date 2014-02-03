The Cure to return with new album and ‘Trilogy’ shows

Legendary English rockers The Cure, led by Robert Smith, have announced their first new album in six years, tentatively titled “4:14 Scream.” The band also plans to revive its “Trilogy” shows, in which it plays three albums in their entirety, and release a live concert DVD.

According to a press release, The Cure recorded the new material at the same time as 2008′s “4:13 Dream.” “4:14 Scream” will mark the band”s 14th studio album and is expected to be released in the first half of the year.

In late 2014, The Cure will make select stops around the world to present its third round of “Trilogy” shows. In 2002, the band performed the albums “Pornography,” “Disintegration” and “Bloodflowers” in full, and in 2011, “Seventeen Seconds,” “Faith” and “Three Imaginary Boys.” This latest installment will feature “The Top,” “The Head On The Door” and “Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me.”

The band will play two sold-out shows at London”s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 and 29, which benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.