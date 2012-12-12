The CW adds ‘The Hunt’ and ‘Perfect Score’ to reality slate

The CW ordered a pair of reality shows on Wednesday (Dec. 12) picking up a sorta live-action version of “Battle Royale,” as well as a “unique” dating show.

“The Hunt” is a one-hour competition series from executive producers David Garfinkle (“Ready for Love”), Jay Renfroe (“Ready for Love”) and Greg Goldman (“Ready for Love”). Over the course of a month, 12 teams of two are dropped in the wilderness. They’re given no food or water or shelter and they’re forced to put their survival skills to the test while also capturing one another in some way.

Lazy reporters are going to compare “The Hunt” to “Hunger Games,” but since The CW has been casually working on an update of the cult classic “Battle Royale,” we’d like to think this is the way the netlet found to adapt it without the killing.

“The Hunt” is an hour-long format.

Also on The CW’s docket is “Perfect Score,” a half-hour show in which two friends attempt to pick their ideal made from a group of 12 singers. They’ve all taken compatibility tests and the contestant who picks the most compatible partner wins a date and a cash prize.

Neither show has begin production, so The CW isn’t making any promises on when “The Hunt” and “Perfect Score” will air.