The CW orders full season of ‘Hellcats,’ ‘Nikita’ and ‘One Tree Hill’

Following in the footsteps of yesterday’s mass full-season pickup by corporate sibling CBS, The CW has given full-season orders to both of its freshman dramas, as well as the unkillable favorite “One Tree Hill.”

The back-nine orders for “Nikita,” “Hellcats” and “One Tree Hill” came on Friday (Oct. 22) afternoon and helped solidify the schedule for a network short on announced midseason offerings.

The only point-of-limbo for The CW’s schedule is “Life Unexpected.” The network has ordered additional scripts for the second-year drama, but no additional episodes as of now.

“This fall, The CW made several strategic scheduling moves, including adding two of the most buzzed-about new series, ‘Hellcats” and ‘Nikita,” to our line-up, and we”re thrilled that they”ve paid off for us,” states CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff. “By giving our two freshman series and proven performer ‘One Tree Hill” full orders, we”ll be able to continue our success and momentum throughout the rest of the season.”

The “Nikita” and “Hellcats” pickups were both widely expected.

Boosted by its “Vampire Diaries” lead-in, “Nikita” has averaged 3.6 million viewers (by Nielsen “most current” measures) and become The CW’s second most-watched series.

“Hellcats” has taken one of The CW’s most difficult-to-fill time periods — after the venerable “America’s Next Top Model” — and boosted the hour’s total viewership by a whopping 126 percent. Take that, “TBL: The Beautiful Life” and repeats of “Melrose Place”!

The CW picked up both of two new shows this fall which, added to CBS’ 5-for-5 pickups on Thursday, gives the corporate family a 7-for-7 network for the season.

ABC, meanwhile, has yet to give full season orders to any of its new shows.

