The CW orders ‘iZombie’ pilot, gives ‘Supernatural’ spinoff a title

Kudos to The CW for staggering its pilot announcements such that they got two news stories in one afternoon, rather than just announcing all of its orders at once.

Consider that problem rectified.

The CW has also ordered “iZombie” to pilot.

Based on the script by “Veronica Mars” scribes Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, “iZombie” comes from the DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint and comes to The CW from Warner Brothers TV and Rob Thomas Productions.

The high concept property focuses on a medical student who becomes a zombie and takes a job at the coroner’s office because of the easy access to brains. When she eats brains, she gets the memories of the deceased, leading her to work with a medical examiner and a detective to solve homicides. The comic was created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred.

The CW also gave a title to the “Supernatural” spinoff, which will air as a planted spinoff in a spring episode. Now titled “Supernatural: Tribes,” the project will be written by Andrew Dabb and “explores the clashing hunter and monster cultures of Chicago.” Robert Singer will direct the planted spinoff episode.