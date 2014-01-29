The CW orders ‘iZombie’ pilot, gives ‘Supernatural’ spinoff a title

Kudos to The CW for staggering its pilot announcements such that they got two news stories in one afternoon, rather than just announcing all of its orders at once.
Earlier in the afternoon, The CW ordered “Identity” and “Jane the Virgin” to pilot and our news story lamented that neither project was based on a comic book.
Consider that problem rectified.
The CW has also ordered “iZombie” to pilot.
Based on the script by “Veronica Mars” scribes Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, “iZombie” comes from the DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint and comes to The CW from Warner Brothers TV and Rob Thomas Productions.
The high concept property focuses on a medical student who becomes a zombie and takes a job at the coroner’s office because of the easy access to brains. When she eats brains, she gets the memories of the deceased, leading her to work with a medical examiner and a detective to solve homicides. The comic was created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred.
The CW also gave a title to the “Supernatural” spinoff, which will air as a planted spinoff in a spring episode. Now titled “Supernatural: Tribes,” the project will be written by Andrew Dabb and “explores the clashing hunter and monster cultures of Chicago.” Robert Singer will direct the planted spinoff episode.
The iZombie comic is far weirder than the description makes it sound. Her best friends are a ghost who died in the 60s and a were-terrier, who’s grandfather is stuck in the body of a chimp. There’s also a secret government organization called the Dead Presidents, whose members all use the names of presidents as codenames. Lots of vampire stuff as well, as you’d expect. I don’t think all that much will make it to the screen.
I wonder if Roberson will be involved at all. He had a major (and very public) falling out with DC after they cancelled the book.