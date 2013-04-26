The CW orders ‘The Originals,’ renews ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’

The CW’s 2013 bubble got a little smaller on Friday (April 26).
Capping a busy afternoon for TV news, The CW announced renewals for “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast,” plus the widely expected series order for the new “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals.”
“The Originals” actually was introduced on Thursday night as a planted spinoff within “The Vampire Diaries.” The New Orleans-set series will feature a slew of “Vampire Diaries” veterans including Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Phoebe Tonkin.
“As soon as we saw last night”s episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ we knew we wanted more of ‘The Originals’ — Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson have done a fantastic job with ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ which is as fast-paced and well-written as ever, and Julie has created an equally compelling world for
‘The Originals,'” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “We”re also very excited to bring back ‘Beauty And The Beast” and ‘Hart of Dixie” for next season — both series continue to be creatively strong and compelling, and their fans are incredibly passionate. I”m very happy to have all three series on the schedule for next season.”
These two renewals and one series order join “Arrow,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Supernatural,” which were picked up earlier this spring.
A CW spokesman urged reporters not to make any assumptions regarding The CW’s remaining bubble shows, which mostly include “Nikita” and “The Carrie Diaries” at this point.
Beauty and the Beast was kind of a surprise. I figure Hart of Dixie will go to Mondays and BATB will go to Fridays with Nikita when ANTM is done. Would The Originals go after Vampire Diaries or would The CW try to use it to jumpstart another night?
They might try jump start another show if you think about it. There is what like 5 people from The Vampire Diaries so people will already know before going in who they are.
Personally, I think it’d be a mistake not to just stick it behind “Vampire Diaries,” at least for its first season. I think you could count on *some* overlapping audience, but if you just stick it on a different night and assume it’s gonna draw “Vampire Diaries” numbers, you’re likely to be disappointed. They’ve had three years in a row of seeing that the “Vampire Diaries” audience isn’t necessarily gonna stick around, no matter the quality or compatibility of what you stick after it, so it’s not such a great lead-in on its own…
-Daniel
I did not want The Originals picked up. =( Now i’ll always have to follow what’s going on there as i’m sure there’ll be references and Caroline visits and sruff, ugh. And it probably means less Rebakah.
Once I heard about it I would of been more shocked if it didn’t get picked up.
I wonder why they haven’t decided on Nikita yet? What’s going to happen between now and the upfronts that could impact the renewal? Nikita is going to continue getting modest ratings…
Balaji – It’s not just what they have or haven’t decided. It’s what they have or haven’t secured deals on. “Criminal Minds” is *going* to be renewed by CBS. It just doesn’t have a final deal, so CBS hasn’t announced it. There have been reports that “Nikita” may get a 13-episode final season. But maybe the studio wants 22 and is hoping that by waiting, The CW will see its pilots and realize 22 episodes of Nikita would be better than 13. Or maybe The CW wants 13 and the producers want 15 and they’re trying to work out the finances to stretch the budget over 15 instead of 13. Or maybe The CW doesn’t want “Nikita” back at all and they’re holding out to make sure they have enough development to justify dumping “Nikita” entirely. Or they’re negotiating with “The Carrie Diaries” in the hopes of lowballing “Nikita.”
Lots of possibilities.
-Daniel
I understand. I wonder why those possibilities were not applicable for BatB. It’s by no means a hit and it was also panned by the critics. When the show is moved to another day, it’s going to get even lower ratings. This renewal is a surprise.
I’m yet to watch last night’s episode of Nikita. But, considering where the story is at, right now, I’m not sure where they will take the story for 13 more, leave alone 22 episodes.
Aren’t 21 more episodes needed for the show to get syndication? Will 13 or 15 episodes serve the purpose?
I actually thought all 7 shows on The CW will get renewed. I can’t see the possibility of the network airing more than 3 new shows. And if they order only 13 episodes each of Nikita and The Carrie Diaries, they would need one more new show unless they are going to opt for reruns at 9PM Fridays.