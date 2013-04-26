The CW orders ‘The Originals,’ renews ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’

The CW’s 2013 bubble got a little smaller on Friday (April 26). 
Capping a busy afternoon for TV news, The CW announced renewals for “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast,” plus the widely expected series order for the new “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals.”
“The Originals” actually was introduced on Thursday night as a planted spinoff within “The Vampire Diaries.” The New Orleans-set series will feature a slew of “Vampire Diaries” veterans including Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Phoebe Tonkin.
“As soon as we saw last night”s episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ we knew we wanted more of ‘The Originals’ — Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson have done a fantastic job with ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ which is as fast-paced and well-written as ever, and Julie has created an equally compelling world for
‘The Originals,'” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “We”re also very excited to bring back ‘Beauty And The Beast” and ‘Hart of Dixie” for next season — both series continue to be creatively strong and compelling, and their fans are incredibly passionate. I”m very happy to have all three series on the schedule for next season.”
These two renewals and one series order join “Arrow,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Supernatural,” which were picked up earlier this spring.
A CW spokesman urged reporters not to make any assumptions regarding The CW’s remaining bubble shows, which mostly include “Nikita” and “The Carrie Diaries” at this point.

