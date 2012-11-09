The CW picks up a full ‘Beauty and the Beast’ season

The CW has ordered a full season of the freshman drama “Beauty and the Beast,” leaving “Emily Owens, MD” as the network’s only in-limbo first-year series.

The pickup announcement came after “Beauty and the Beast” had a 9 percent bump in viewers and rose in all key adult demos for its Thursday (November 8) night airing. For the season, “Beauty and the Beast” is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in The CW’s key demo of women 18-34.

Based very, very, very loosely on the cult favorite ’80s drama, “Beauty and the Beast” stars Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, Brian White and Austin Basis.

The CW lists 11 executive producers for the CBS Television Studios drama.

The network picked up “Arrow” for a full season last month.

“Emily Owens, MD” has received an order for additional scripts, but not episodes.