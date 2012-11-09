The CW picks up a full ‘Beauty and the Beast’ season

The CW has ordered a full season of the freshman drama “Beauty and the Beast,” leaving “Emily Owens, MD” as the network’s only in-limbo first-year series.
The pickup announcement came after “Beauty and the Beast” had a 9 percent bump in viewers and rose in all key adult demos for its Thursday (November 8) night airing. For the season, “Beauty and the Beast” is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in The CW’s key demo of women 18-34.
Based very, very, very loosely on the cult favorite ’80s drama, “Beauty and the Beast” stars Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, Brian White and Austin Basis.
The CW lists 11 executive producers for the CBS Television Studios drama.
The network picked up “Arrow” for a full season last month.
“Emily Owens, MD” has received an order for additional scripts, but not episodes.
Well am a men in I think is a awesome show uk plus love her as an actresses
What do you think Emily Owens’ chances are? I actually really like that show, to my great surprise, and it’s certainly the best of the shows the CW launched this year.
Litzie – I’d say “reasonable, but not certain.” The CW has “Carrie Diaries” and “Cult” for midseason, but I highly doubt they’re going to waste a good slot on “Cult,” especially an incompatible slot like post-“Hart of Dixie.” So The CW’s schedule works best if they can just leave as much of it intact as possible…
-Daniel
B & B should be deleted because it has failed, and is kept alive a show for a few spectators. Actors should go to drama school.
Show us that you can act better! So quick to judge people, show us that you can do better then!
I really like Emily Owens. I think it is a cute fresh show and very enjoyable to watch. It is funny, smart and a joy to watch. I hope it gets a full season and more
The thing about rating is that you cannot actually count on it to see if the show is popular or not. There’s so many people watching online or recording the show because they’re not abble to watch it the nignt it air. I swear if they cancell this show i’m done with CW like EVER. I’m tired of getting myself involve in tv when they don’t dare giving a chance and cancell like they did with Ringer. They rather have some show like 90210 going on with boring then investing some hope in new one. Let’s pray that Beauty & the beast will be back for plenty of season :-)
I loooooooooooove Beauty and the beast!!! And yes they should give it a lot of seasons cause i hate it when they cancel a show its like hellloooo just because some people didn’t like it doesn’t mean other people didn’t. Theres people that love this show and wanna keep in going on sooo come on Season 2 we will be waiting :D <33333