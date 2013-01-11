The CW plots a ‘Vampire Diaries’ spinoff around The Originals, Phoebe Tonkin

The CW is finally looking to develop a spinoff from its biggest hit, “The Vampire Diaries.”
The network revealed on Friday (January 11) that the April 25 episode of “The Vampire Diaries” is being eyed as the set-up for a potential spinoff in consideration for next season.
The project, which will be shepherded by “Vampire Diaries” showrunner Julie Plec, will focus on the Original family — That would be the clan of original vampires for the uninitiated — bringing Joseph Morgan’s Klaus to New Orleans, where he’s reunited with a former protege named Marcel.
Also set to star is Phoebe Tonkin, who has joined the “Vampire Diaries” cast this season after starring in “The Secret Circle” on The CW last year.
“The Secret Circle” demonstrated The CW’s previous resistance to using “The Vampire Diaries” as a launching pad for new projects. Although “The Secret Circle” also came from L.J. Smith source material and featured “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson on its production team, the two universes never intersected, even when “The Secret Circle” was struggling and might have benefited from an infusion.
Like “The Vampire Diaries,” the possible spinoff would come from Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Brothers Television and CBS Television Studios.
I found her character very irritating… =/
I hated her character in both secret circle and vampire diaries. I wish caroline is there in this new series. Candice Accola is simply a delight to watch. Phoebe is really beautiful but she is more suited to play the negative, vamp characters…
yes!!!!!!! then there can b klaroline 2 watch out for i mean klaus and caroline r awesome together
this spinoff will suck. All spinoffs do. There is no single successful spinoff. And her character was annoying.
Private practice is successful that is a spin off from greys anatomy
I beg to differ. You’ve obviously never watched Angel. Granted it was no Buffy, but it was just as amazing
What about Frasier…it was a very successful spin off of cheers
Are you forgetting the unforgettable Melrose Place? How about Knots Landing in the 80s? Already mentioned are Private Practice, Angel, Frasier… I’m sure there are more. Success, IMO, is lasting at least 5 seasons, all of which these did. If spin-off’s didn’t work, networks wouldn’t make them.
I agree with the fact that she sucks and i can’t see her being anymore appealing then she was on TVD or secret circle but i disaagree with the fact that spinoffs suck Ncis is cbs number 1 show and that was a spin off from jag but spin offs are hard to make work.
um….angel was very successful especially when they could do crossovers.
NCIS is a spinoff of jag
Reply to comment…And NCIS-LA is a spin-off of NCIS. It is all about the quality of the writers.
i want only Klaroline!!!
????? ????? ????, ???? ?????????? ?? ?????. ? ????? ???????? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ?????????.????? ???????, ????? ? ? ????? ??????? ?????? ? ???????? ????????? ??????.
Get rid of Phoebe, and they might have a promising show. I love the other actors, but I find her so annoying to watch that it sucks away any desire to watch the spinoff. I barely made it through watching the episodes of TVD with her in it, and I’m already invested in the show!
I loved the secret circle… I wish they kept it.
I loved it to I was sad
I wish they had let the worlds intersect, it would been a great idea to have Faye and Damon get it on lol
I loved the secret circle, i love vampire diaries, and there are several spinoffs like jag did a spinoff to ncis, ncis did the spinoff ncis: los Angeles …etc, so the spinoff of tvd may be amazing!
From all the characters that have come and gone on TVD she is probably the worse of the bunch and would be a reason why i don’t watch. I never under stand why shows always push actors that they like but the fans hate. If they were smart they would have had caroline on the new show.
I’m sorry but Haley(?) Phoebe Tonkin sux. She’s got that snotty, stuck up look on her face, she’s down right irritating. She’ll be the death of what could be a kick ass show.
Klaroline is the money maker for this spin off. not the wolf girl who set Tyler up to die. because of the Shady Professors delusional promise to see her real parents again. Where r they Haley? Dumb hose beast.
I loved Angel. Fabulous spinoff.
Sadly if sour puss face Phoebe is the shows hope its going to crash and burn.
I agree with both of you. Hayley will be the death of the show.
I hope this spin off doesn’t send Vpd into another secret circle although I watch Ed secret circle and was awaiting the second season which never came. But I’m also happy because I find phoebe Tonkin and Joseph Morgan very intriguing and something makes you not want to look away. Last note Ellana is getting on my beverage and the story lines becoming cookie cutter and I wish Kat Grahm didn’t always end up with the shitty end of the stick!!!’
For why do they insist on trying to make this b*tch happen??? We don’t like her. Send it on its way!!! Sheesh.