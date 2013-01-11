The CW plots a ‘Vampire Diaries’ spinoff around The Originals, Phoebe Tonkin

The CW is finally looking to develop a spinoff from its biggest hit, “The Vampire Diaries.”

The network revealed on Friday (January 11) that the April 25 episode of “The Vampire Diaries” is being eyed as the set-up for a potential spinoff in consideration for next season.

The project, which will be shepherded by “Vampire Diaries” showrunner Julie Plec, will focus on the Original family — That would be the clan of original vampires for the uninitiated — bringing Joseph Morgan’s Klaus to New Orleans, where he’s reunited with a former protege named Marcel.

Also set to star is Phoebe Tonkin, who has joined the “Vampire Diaries” cast this season after starring in “The Secret Circle” on The CW last year.

“The Secret Circle” demonstrated The CW’s previous resistance to using “The Vampire Diaries” as a launching pad for new projects. Although “The Secret Circle” also came from L.J. Smith source material and featured “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson on its production team, the two universes never intersected, even when “The Secret Circle” was struggling and might have benefited from an infusion.

Like “The Vampire Diaries,” the possible spinoff would come from Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Brothers Television and CBS Television Studios.