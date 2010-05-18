The CW renews ‘Life Unexpected,’ ‘One Tree Hill’

Most reporters — including us if we’re being honest — assumed that The CW would only have room to pick up either “One Tree Hill” or “Life Unexpected,” pitting the two shows against each other in a mano-a-mano battle for renewal.

Turns out, with both shows delivering nearly identical ratings this spring, The CW was able to find room for both of them.

According to media reports, “One Tree Hill” has been picked up for an eighth season, while “Life Unexpected” will be back for season two.

The “Life Unexpected” renewal will come as a relief to TV critics who championed the midseason drama, which settled into steady, CW-standard ratings in multiple Monday time slots this spring. The series stars Britt Robertson, Shiri Appleby, Kris Polaha and Kerr Smith and was created by Liz Tigelaar, who eagerly tweeted the renewal news on Tuesday (May 18) morning.

Although “One Tree Hill” has never been a critical darling, the show’s dedicated fans will be realized that Monday’s cliffhanger-tastic finale was not, in fact, a series finale as well.

Even though The CW isn’t going to announce its schedule formally until Thursday, the netlet is expected to pick up the Maggie Q action drama “Nikita” and the cheerleading series “Hellcats.”