The CW renews ‘Nikita’ and ‘Carrie Diaries’

There’s more good news for fans of The CW’s bubble shows.

The network announced on Thursday (May 9) that it has renewed both “Nikita” and “The Carrie Diaries.”

Somewhat cryptically, The CW said that episode order and scheduling for “Nikita” won’t be announced until next week at its upfront presentation. That would seem to hint at midseason berths for one or both dramas, or perhaps at the rumored 13-episode final season for “Nikita.”

For now, though, that’s pure speculation. What isn’t speculation? “Nikita” and “The Carrie Diaries” will be back.

“Nikita” struggled to start its third season on Friday’s at 9 p.m. but since the Maggie Q drama shifted back to the 8 p.m. slot it occupied last year, it has hovered around its Season 2 ratings levels, which aren’t high, but serve to effectively keep the lights on for The CW on a tough evening.

While the renewal for “Nikita” was at least somewhat expected, “Carrie Diaries” was in more limbo, especially after The CW picked up bubble dramas “Beauty and the Beast” and “Hart of Dixie” last month. The “Sex and the City” prequel earned generally positive reviews when it premiered in January, but the period drama struggled in the ratings. Even factoring in an OK Live + 7 DVR bounce, “The Carrie Diaries” averaged only 1.475 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

The CW also picked up four dramas pilots on Thursday, but that’s the stuff of a different story!

