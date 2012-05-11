The CW renews ‘Nikita,’ ‘Hart of Dixie’ and cancels ‘Ringer,’ ‘Secret Circle’

Friday (May 11) afternoon proved to be Judgement Day for The CW’s teetering mountain of bubble dramas.
The verdict is in:
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to primetime was a brief one, while the powerful “Vampire Diaries” lead-in failed to yield a new hit. The CW has cancelled both “Ringer” and “The Secret Circle” after one season.
Neither cancelation was exactly a shocker. “Ringer” arrived as The CW’s most promoted pilot of the fall, but after drawing roughly 2.7 million viewers for its premiere, numbers plummeted and later episodes were struggling to stay above 1 million. “The Secret Circle,” meanwhile, was simply squandering too much of its “Vampire Diaries” lead-in, with this week’s episode falling below 50 percent retention in the 18-49 demographic.
News was better for Rachel Bilson’s return to primetime and for Maggie Q’s second straight spring on the bubble. The CW has renewed “Hart of Dixie” for a second season and picked up a third season of “Nikita.”
Also earning a renewal was “Gossip Girl,” though there was some uncertainty in media reports — we’re citing HollywoodReporter.com — regarding whether or not this will be the speculated 13-episode series-ending season.
The renewal and cancellation news came on the heels of The CW picking up a whopping five drama pilots for the upcoming season.
That pack of fresh dramas includes “First Cut” and “Cult,” which join with “Gossip Girl” and “Hart of Dixie” to give producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage four shows on the netlet.
RE: TSC Cancellation.
Sad bc TSC was not bad, on the other hand, Phoebe Tonkin as Firewall & Iceberg’s Intern (or special guest) is now a possibility. Right ? right ?
The Stat Phoebe Tonkin position is open to Phoebe Tonkin any time she wants it…
-Daniel
Would this lead into a live-action TV version of Firewall-Iceberg that gets dumped on Showtime Fridays because the network can’t make the audience jump to anything else?…
So glad they are giving Hart another season, I’ve grown fond of that show.
Also, I’m glad we ended up quitting Secret Circle since it’s now gone (maybe Phoebe can join Hart!)
While I watched both “Ringer” and “Hart of Dixie”, I must say I’m glad the CW made the right decision and cancelled “Ringer.” As much as I love Ioan Griffuld and Sarah Michelle Gellar, it was so contrived and corny. It must have been difficult for them to keep straight faces while delivering some of the dialogue. It also wasted the talent of the always terrific Jason Dohring. Hart of Dixie wasn’t must see TV for me at first, but unlike Ringer, it got better with each episode. It’s the ultimate “feel good” drama for me with Parks and Recreation being the ultimate “feel good” comedy!
TSC’s cancellation is really disappointing. That show grew by leaps and bounds over its first season, with Shelly Hennig emerging nicely in the last 5 or 6 episodes as the series’ best actor. (sorry Dan – I don’t really see the big deal about Phoebe Tonkin) But I suppose the CW’s audience was smart enough to notice that Adam and Cassie were a boring couple and shippers run that channel. The show around them was worth saving tho, I think.
I’m annoyed by the fact that Gossip Girl even exists and that someone as dope as Cress Williams is on something as awful as Hart of Dixie. Their pickups are sad, sad, sad.
Tigger500 – You *know* I respect your opinion from way back, but we’re definitely going to have to remain in our separate corners in the Tonkin/Hennig debate.
And “Hart of Dixie” is just fine. Certainly not “awful” by any stretch of the imagination…
-Daniel
I’m so happy about Nikita getting renewed. Dan, what do you think of the season so far for Nikita or do you not watch it?
How is Hart of Dixie? Now that it has been renewed, I might catch up on season 1 when it hits Netflix Streaming.
Sareeta – I just can’t get invested in “Nikita.” I watch it, but four or five episodes at a time pile up on my DVR at a time before I feel inspired to watch. But I watch.
“Hart of Dixie” is solidly OK. It’s decent warm-and-fuzzy TV with a solid growing ensemble around Rachel Bilson. Not great. Not very good. But pleasant.
-Daniel
I’d certainly call it the best show on the CW not called Vampire Diaries though! But then again, I’d watch Rachel in anything. Also, it’s really filling my Gilmore Girls/Everwood hole
I’m so happy about Nikita! Great season! Such a well produced show. I’m sad I won’t be able to watch Phoebe Tonkin’s pretty anymore (well, hopefully she gets cast in something else, she’d fit right into TVD!)
her former co-star is already there as Rebekah, she can get her an in