The CW renews ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Continuing a morning of unsurprising renewal news, The CW has ordered a second season for the resurrected summer smash “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

The CW renewal announcement came just hours after CBS renewed one of the summer’s other breakout hits, the Stephen King-based drama “Under the Dome.”

The “Whose Line” renewal has been a foregone conclusion since the sketch comedy returned two weeks ago with a whopping 2.9 million viewers, making it The CW’s most watched Tuesday 8 p.m. show in nearly five years. The second episode stayed above 2 million viewers, still a rousing success by both summer and CW standards.

“It”s clear that viewers are as excited to have ‘Whose Line” back on the air as we are,” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “We have wanted to bring comedy back to The CW for a long time, and Aisha, Wayne, Colin and Ryan have brought funny to the network in a big way. We”re very excited to have them back for another season.”

The renewal is for 24 new half-hour “Whose Line” episodes. The CW originally resurrected the improvisational comedy series with a much more restrained 10-episode order.

ABC ran “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” from 1998 through 2004 to wildly varying amounts of success. Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie have all returned for the CW incarnation, with Aisha Tyler hosting.